Spirit of Quit India Movement energised India’s youth: PM Modi

Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated Quit India’s spirit echoed across India and electrified our nation’s youth. Quit India Movement, which played a significant role in bolstering colonialism’s battle against Indian colonialism, also received a recognition from PM Modi.

“Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation,” tweeted PM Modi.

In 1942, during World War II, Mahatma Gandhi started the Quit India Movement at the All India Congress Committee meeting in Bombay, calling for the end of British rule in India.

Gandhi’s Quit India speech, delivered in Bombay on 8 August 1942 at the Gowalia Tank Maidan, came after the Cripps Mission’s failure to garner Indian support for the British war effort. Gandhi’s “Orderly British Withdrawal” from India was the demand of the All India Congress Committee. However, despite being at war, the British were still ready to take action. Soon after Gandhi’s speech, the Indian National Congress’s top leadership was arrested without trial. Most of them spent the rest of the war in prison and away from the public.

To commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Quit India Movement, the Reserve Bank of India struck a 1 rupee commemorative coin in 1992.

