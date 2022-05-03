Spotify Has Launched Its Own Island In Roblox

Spotify is following in the footsteps of other companies that have made the jump into the metaverse, the music streaming platform has announced the launch of its own island in Roblox. Spotify has launched its own digital space on Roblox called Spotify Island, which allows players to create music, play games, and interact with Roblox virtual artists, the company said in a press release. Spotify announced today that it will be the first music streaming brand to be officially featured on Roblox with the launch of “Spotify Island”, a place where artists and fans will gather to play interactive missions, and discover exclusive content. The Island is a place where artists and fans gather to buy artist merchandise. Spotify has become the first music streaming service to enter the metaverse by launching a new virtual island on the Roblox platform.

Spotify Island is just the first of many islands that Roblox will launch as it works with artists to develop its own unique content. Spotify Island will actually consist of a central continent surrounded by a set of themed islands that players can explore and interact with by walking, running and jumping, tapping, and collecting various items.

Pack your bags! This is your invite to #SpotifyIsland 🏝️ Scroll down for a tour or jump right in on @Roblox now 👉 https://t.co/jrp6JawnSU pic.twitter.com/UBFYXf28BP — Spotify (@Spotify) May 3, 2022

The island-themed collection has a color palette that focuses on shades of Spotify's green with a touch of orange and magenta. The first themed island to be launched will be K-town, dedicated to the world of K-Pop, coming online later this spring and will include a reunion with Stray Kids and SUNMI.

Music is nothing new for Roblox either, as Lil Nas X and Twenty One Pilots have both held concerts in virtual worlds, but Spotify is the first company to have its own Spotify universe. On Spotify Island, the company is creating an interactive virtual world where music lovers and Roblox players can connect, create music together, spend time in digital spaces, and access exclusive virtual goods. There are also plans for sprawling themed islands, which Spotify hopes will enable virtual meet-and-greets, mini-quests, and even more virtual merchandise sales. As part of the launch, Spotify claims to be partnering with two K-Pop artists, SUNMI and Stray Kids, to sell virtual goods through the Roblox platform.