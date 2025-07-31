Have you blocked a handful of people and Facebook, but don’t remember who all? Follow the guide to know how to get the names of all the accounts or people that you have blocked in the past. We will see the steps for doing so and more. Let us begin!

Can I see who I blocked on Facebook?

Yes, definitely. Facebook allows its users to get a list of all the people they have blocked on the platform in the past. So, you can pretty much see all the accounts that you have blocked. As long as you have used the same account for blocking all those people, no matter how old that is, you can still see it there. We will see the steps to do so a little later.

Do people on Facebook see that they are blocked by someone?

No, you can rest assured that Facebook does not send a notification to a person when you block them. However, if you have been active with them in conversation and vanish suddenly, they may notice pretty soon. The person you blocked will no longer be able to see your profile, posts, or comments. They also won’t be able to search for you or send you messages, which will, in turn, tell them that they have been blocked by you.

Steps to view blocked people on Facebook

If you want to see the accounts that you have blocked on Facebook for any reason, then these are the steps that you are required to follow –

If you are using the web

For this, open the Facebook website on your PC or any device that you are using and click on the small arrow icon in the top right corner of your Facebook page.

Now select “Settings & Privacy” from the dropdown menu.

Click on “Settings.”

From the menu on the left side of the screen, you need to scroll down and click on “Blocking” under the “Audience and Visibility” option.

Once you do all this, you will soon be able to see the list of all the names of the people you have blocked using that very account ever .

If you are using the application on a mobile or tablet

Open the Facebook App on your phone and tap the three horizontal lines that depict the menu in the top right or bottom right corner of your screen.

Now scroll down and tap on “Settings & Privacy.”

Further, tap on “Settings.”

Scroll down there in the menu on the settings page until you find “Blocking” under the “Audience and Visibility” section.

Now, when you open it, your list of blocked people will be displayed there.

These are the steps that can be followed to see the list of all the blocked people, depending on the device that you are using for the purpose. From here, you can also choose to unlock some accounts if that is your intention. Else you can go back to the main page and view other things.