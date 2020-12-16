Spotify’s new daily and weekly plans are cheaper now

Spotify’s new daily and weekly plans are cheaper than the first time it came to the country. Earlier these plans were priced at Rs 13 and Rs 39, respectively. Now, the plans’ price has been reduced to Rs 7 and Rs 25 for the daily and weekly plan. These plans are called the premium mini-plans. And are good for those who want to try out the platform before committing an entire month’s or year’s money.

About the new plans

Though the mini-plans are cheaper as compared to the monthly individual plan, there are certain restrictions too. One of the major ones is that the mini-plans can only be used on a mobile device. So, one cannot enjoy music on their desktop app or on the web.

Plus, unlike the 10k song limit per device on the individual plan, the max limit is 30 songs per device in the mini-plan. Alongside the daily and weekly plan, the yearly prices have also been reduced from Rs 1,189 to Rs 999. But, the yearly price reduction will be over on December 31.

There have been no changes made to the monthly rates for the single, duo, or 6 people plans. And they come at Rs 119, Rs 149 and Rs 179 respectively.

Spotify’s smart move

Spotify is one of the best music streaming platforms for any music buff. And by reducing the price of its plans in India’s very price-sensitive market, its market share is definitely going to increase. Plus, the reels feature that Spotify has been testing is also going to turn heads.

