Music Video app “Collab” by Facebook launched on iOS

With the popularity of TikTok, several companies and tech giants are exploring the music video segment. Instagram came up with the reels feature. Many new apps came up in the segment. And now, Facebook has released the Music video app “Collab,” another competitor to TikTok. An advantage that collab has is that TikTok is banned in India and is facing many problems in operating in the US.

About the Music Video app “Collab”

As of now, the app is only available for iOS. Do note that it was launched back in May, but back then, it was only an invite-only beta system. But now, it is available for the entire iOS community. Since the app launched in May, it has also improved a lot based on its feedback.

Collab is a video creating platform that focusses a lot on the music. The idea of the app is very interesting as it lets users literally have a virtual collab. So, if the users want, they can sync their videos and play them simultaneously as if they are recording in one place.

Facebook’s comments on the app

After the app was announced for all users in the US, Facebook said that they worked very closely with the beta community. The audio syncing feature of the app is also something they have worked dedicatedly on. And this makes the entire process of creating the collab with one’s friend very easy. Facebook also mentioned that one doesn’t need to be proficient with music to use the app.

Music Video app “Collab” has really polished the app and optimized it extensively. As the company said that it has worked with various headphones, external music systems, and many other devices for users to able to use and integrate them into their videos.

Facebook’s music video app, “Collab” might actually be a viable competitor to TikTok. But for that, the company needs to make the app available for Android too and outside the US as soon as possible. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content detailed and useful, do like and share it with your friends.

