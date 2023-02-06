Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Have Fast-Travel

Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind the popular action-adventure game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” has confirmed that their upcoming game “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” will feature a much-anticipated addition – fast travel. This news has been received with great excitement by fans of the franchise, who have long expressed their frustration with the lack of fast travel in the previous game.

One of the major criticisms of “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” was the slow and tedious process of getting from one location to another. The lack of fast travel meant that players had to physically traverse the game’s vast and sprawling map, which could take hours, especially for those who were attempting to collect every collectible or explore every corner of the game world. Some players found ways to work around this by using repeated deaths to transport back to the Singer Mantis, but this was still a frustrating experience.

However, players can look forward to a smoother and more efficient travel experience in “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.” According to Stig Asmussen, the game’s director, the upcoming release will feature a point-to-point fast travel system, similar to what is commonly found in many open-world games today. This means that players will be able to quickly and easily travel from one location to another, allowing them to spend more time exploring, battling enemies, and discovering the game’s many secrets.

In addition to fast travel, “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” will also feature mounts, creatures that players can ride from one location to another. This means that players will be able to travel even faster, and can also fast travel back to their starting location. This addition will make searching for collectibles and exploring the game’s vast map much easier and more enjoyable.

Unfortunately, players will have to wait a bit longer to experience the improved travel options in “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.” The game was recently delayed by six weeks and will now be released on April 28. However, the wait will be worth it, as Respawn Entertainment has promised to deliver a game that is worth the wait. The sequel to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” will be a next-gen console exclusive, meaning that it will feature improved graphics and reduced loading times.

In conclusion, “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” promises to be a much-anticipated improvement over its predecessor, with the addition of fast travel and mounts making the game more accessible and enjoyable. The game will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S when it releases on April 28, giving players a chance to immerse themselves in the world of Star Wars and experience the latest adventure in the Jedi saga.