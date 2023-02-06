Amazon Prime is Giving Away The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition is one of the most highly acclaimed open-world RPGs of all time, and Amazon Prime subscribers have the opportunity to claim it for their GOG libraries. Starting from February 4th, Amazon Prime subscribers have 25 days to take advantage of this offer, which is just one of the many benefits included with their subscription.

When it comes to Amazon Prime, many people think of the two-day free shipping and access to the extensive Prime Video library, but the service also offers free PC games every month. In February 2023, Amazon Prime Gaming revealed its lineup of free games for the month and plans to add new games on a weekly basis throughout February. In addition to The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, Onsen Master is also available for claim. Prime subscribers who want to take advantage of these offers can visit the Amazon Prime Gaming page to see the full lineup of available games.

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind is the headliner for February’s free games lineup, and for good reason. The game has an impressive 89 overall rating on Metacritic for the PC version and is widely considered one of the best open-world RPGs ever made. With a massive world to explore, captivating quests, challenging dungeons, and more, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind is packed with content that will keep you entertained for hours. The Game of the Year Edition adds even more content to the base game, including the major expansions Tribunal and Blood Moon.

While some elements of Morrowind may not have aged as well as others, the game remains a worthwhile experience for fans of the Elder Scrolls franchise. It serves as the foundation that was later used to create Oblivion and Skyrim and offers a unique opportunity to revisit the classic while waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6. The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind is available now for PC and Xbox.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime subscribers have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to claim Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition for free with their subscription. With a rich world to explore, challenging dungeons, and engaging quests, Morrowind is a must-play for fans of the series. The game may have some outdated elements, but it remains a classic that serves as the foundation for later entries in the franchise. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to add this game to your library and experience one of the best open-world RPGs of all time.