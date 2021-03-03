Starbase” Elon Musk wants to create a new city at SpaceX’s Texas site

Elon Musk wants to create a new city called ‘Starbase’ at SpaceX’s Texas site

SpaceX is planning to create its very own town!

Reportedly, Elon Musk has made a statement that he wishes to build a city called “Starbase” around the rocket-building company’s southeast Texas launch site.

In a thread of Twitter posts about his arrangements, the very rich person tech investor said the city would incorporate an

“area much larger than Boca Chica”

Creating the city of Starbase, Texas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

From thence to Mars,

And hence the Stars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

It was confirmed by the Officials in Texas’ Cameron County that also covers the areas of Boca Chica by agreeing to the fact that SpaceX had knocked their doors asking about incorporating Starbase as a city in the last few days. However, the officials gave it away with with saying that the company would have to follow a strict series of bureaucratic steps to be able to even lay a brick to build their city.

SpaceX will expand Starlink satellite operation to Texas (and create Starbase City) https://t.co/ATbBBcMp7g — GeekWire (@geekwire) March 3, 2021

Elon Musk at it once again with a crazy idea to make his own city named “Starbase” around his SpaceX launch site. It would be located in Texas and considered revolutionary to say the least. Would the city be fully electric? @elonmusk what would be the advantages of living there? https://t.co/41P3r79yiP — New-Media_Mongillo12 (@NMongillo12) March 3, 2021

Elon Musk is trying to create a new city called ‘Starbase’ at SpaceX’s Texas launch site https://t.co/rpLpKSq3Se — Science Insider (@SciInsider) March 3, 2021

Elon Musk is trying to create a city called Starbase at SpaceX’s launch facilities in Texas.Musk wrote on Twitter that the city would be “much larger” than Boca Chica Village, where SpaceX is developing its Starship rocket.SpaceXhttps://t.co/ZvrS006Qd6 pic.twitter.com/qOpeovdk1H — TK News (@TKNews8) March 3, 2021

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, the county’s top official stated that-

“If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes,” “Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.”

A set of opinions Starbase, SpaceX’s recent news-

Elon Musk ‘City of Starbase’: SpaceX to Create Massive Spacecraft Facility in Texas?: The production on the Starbase is already beginning its early phase, would it be a uniform name like “Gigafactory?” https://t.co/Z269jiqvUJ pic.twitter.com/rOZskX2LxT — Marcus Webster (@marcusbwebster) March 3, 2021

Wow!!! @elonmusk, you always amuse us. You are already in Year 2080. Way ahead of rest of us, and we’re looking at the future. #Starbase @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/gY2036ZTt1 — Entarch Solutions – Software Developers (@EntarchS) March 2, 2021

I can imagine all the SpaceX/Starship themed gift shops, restaurants, and mini-golf courses that will spring up in Starbase haha @elonmusk #SpaceX — Cosmic Adam 🌌 (@as1r0) March 2, 2021

Starbase is inevitable if spacex want to ramp up production and innovation at the scale needed to achieve point to point and space travel at mass scale. It makes perfect sense in my opinion 😌 — kate wants starships 🚀 (@cosmicraays) March 3, 2021