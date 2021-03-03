Log In Register
Starbase” Elon Musk wants to create a new city at SpaceX’s Texas site

Priyanka Chaubey
Elon Musk wants to create a new city called ‘Starbase’ at SpaceX’s Texas site

SpaceX is planning to create its very own town!

Reportedly, Elon Musk has made a statement that he wishes to build a city called “Starbase” around the rocket-building company’s southeast Texas launch site.

In a thread of Twitter posts about his arrangements, the very rich person tech investor said the city would incorporate an

“area much larger than Boca Chica”

It was confirmed by the Officials in Texas’ Cameron County that also covers the areas of Boca Chica by agreeing to the fact that SpaceX had knocked their doors asking about incorporating Starbase as a city in the last few days. However, the officials gave it away with with saying that the company would have to follow a strict series of bureaucratic steps to be able to even lay a brick to build their city.

 

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, the county’s top official stated that-

“If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes,”

“Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.”

A set of opinions Starbase,  SpaceX’s recent news-

 

