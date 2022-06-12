Starbucks CEO begged employees to come back to office

The chief executive of Starbucks at a “New York Times Event” that he likes to work from the workplace rather than his home. He termed himself an “old-school person” who is living in the modern generation.

Howard Schultz at the event organized by New York Times told that he pleaded with his staff to come back to the workplace. He told them that he is ready to get on his knees or do push-ups or anything they want him to do for returning to the office.

But all his efforts have failed as the employees are not willing to return to the workplace at the CEO’s desired level. He assumes that his employees will wish to work from the office for only 2-3 days a week and this is not what he wants.

Adding further the boss of the company said that he is making an effort to set an example for his employees by working from 7 in the morning to 7 in the evening at the office premises. He also said that he is trying to calculate the level of productivity as it seems that these individuals are working at home.

Schultz served the global coffeehouse chain since 1982. He made this company turn into a multinational corporation from a small coffee chain located in Seattle. Six years ago he announced his dismissal from the company but now Schultz has returned to Starbucks.

Though the CEO wants his employees in office yet he has not given any strict orders to them concerning this matter. The corporation has allowed a few of its employees to have a hybrid working routine. The hybrid routine depends on the type of job given to the employee. Some posts are termed “remote” as they do not need to be done from a specific place while some are termed “hybrid” as they can be carried out from different places such as a part of the work is done at home and another part at the office.

Many other companies around the world are now willing that their workers should come back to the offices. Some of them have also issued strict orders on this concern.

Previously in May Elon Musk issued an ultimatum for his employees mentioning that they have to be present in the workplace for at least 40 hours every week. He also said that the people unwilling to do this are free to leave Tesla. However, this ultimatum was opposed by many.