As Starbucks works through a global turnaround plan, its China operations once a cornerstone of its international growth are now the focus of significant strategic reassessment. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the U.S. coffee giant has shortlisted several top global investors and Chinese tech firms as it explores a potential stake sale or partnership to revitalize its business in the region.

From private equity giants like KKR and Carlyle Group to Chinese heavyweights like JD.com and Tencent, a diverse pool of bidders are expected to begin evaluating Starbucks China’s financials in the coming months.

Starbucks is reportedly weighing multiple options for its China business. These include:

A partial stake sale

A complete divestment of the unit

of the unit A financial and operational partnership with a domestic firm

While previous reports speculated a valuation of up to $10 billion, several analysts believe that number may be overstated given the current market dynamics and competition in the Chinese coffee scene.

Nonetheless, the intent is clear: Starbucks wants to unlock capital, improve operational agility, and potentially leverage local expertise to regain lost ground in its second-largest market.

Who’s Bidding? A Diverse Mix of Global and Local Powerhouses

The shortlist, according to sources familiar with the matter, includes a mix of private equity, investment firms, and tech giants:

KKR

Carlyle Group

EQT AB

Primavera Capital

FountainVest Partners

Boyu Capital

Hillhouse Investment

JD.com

Tencent Holdings

This diverse list underscores the strategic value of Starbucks’ China business, which boasts hundreds of stores across major urban centers and a recognizable brand amid a fiercely competitive market.

These firms will now be given access to internal financial data to perform due diligence and submit formal bids in the upcoming months.

China: Once a Growth Engine, Now a Tough Battleground

For years, China represented a massive growth opportunity for Starbucks. With an expanding middle class and a rising coffee culture, the company aggressively expanded its footprint, often opening a new store every 15 hours at its peak in the country.

But the landscape has shifted. Domestic competitors like Luckin Coffee and Cotti Coffee have captured younger, price-sensitive consumers with aggressive pricing, frequent promotions, and a broader variety of products including localized fruit teas and wellness-oriented drinks.

These brands have outpaced Starbucks in terms of store expansion and digital innovation, leading Starbucks to play catch-up by lowering prices, updating its menus, and investing in localized offerings.

A Business Under Pressure

The strategic review of Starbucks China comes amid broader challenges for the global coffee chain. In its latest quarterly report, Starbucks disclosed that global same-store sales fell 2%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

Although the China market showed signs of a rebound, the company continues to grapple with:

Inflation-driven consumer pullbacks

Operational inefficiencies in key markets

Increased competition from regional and global players

The overall business has entered a phase of cost-cutting and strategic realignment. CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who took the helm in late 2023, has been focused on optimizing operations, revamping stores, and introducing new menu items to rejuvenate customer interest.

Interestingly, despite the uncertain outlook and subdued performance, investor sentiment especially on platforms like Stocktwits remains “extremely bullish” on Starbucks shares. While the stock is currently down 2.3% year-to-date, many retail investors appear optimistic about the brand’s long-term turnaround potential, especially if a strategic partnership in China unlocks new growth opportunities.

The optimism may also be rooted in expectations that monetizing the China business could provide the company with a cash infusion, potentially redirected toward U.S. operations, technological innovation, or shareholder returns.

A sale or partnership in China would represent one of the biggest strategic moves in Starbucks’ international playbook. The company must walk a fine line: it needs to maintain brand integrity and global control, while localizing operations enough to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving market.

Teaming up with a tech-savvy local player like JD.com or Tencent could also enable Starbucks to strengthen its digital ecosystem, from mobile ordering to personalized rewards, areas where its local competitors currently have the upper hand.

Starbucks’ exploration of strategic options for its China operations signals a transformational shift in its approach to global growth. Whether the result is a capital-rich joint venture, a tech partnership, or a partial divestment, the decision could have long-term ripple effects not just for Starbucks, but for the entire coffee retail market in China.

With deep-pocketed bidders, rising competition, and evolving consumer preferences, this isn’t just a deal. It’s a turning point.