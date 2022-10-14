Starfield Dialogue System Revealed

Todd Howard has revealed a variety of features of the upcoming sci-fi action RPG from Bethesda, including the Starfield conversation system and persuasion that is comparable to Skyrim and Fallout. In the interview uploaded to Bethesda’s official YouTube channel, Todd Howard answered a variety of questions regarding Starfield.
