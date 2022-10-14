Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is LIVE – Deals on Smartphones

Flipkart India has started its Diwali Sale where there is a lot of range of products being sold for discounted pricing. Flipkart India is already providing a lot of bank offers. Flipkart India has reportedly joined hands with bigger bank players including SBI Bank and Kotak Bank.

Although, the sale has been set and there are a lot of products being sold for discounted pricing. However, for this article, we will be covering details about the latest discounts and deals you can find for this sale.

S, if you are looking to buy a new mid-ranger or even a flagship smartphone then you can have a look at the new deals and discounts being availed on smartphones for this sale.

There is already a new e-trainer being launched by the e-commerce giant which it has confirmed to provide discounts on various smartphones coming from popular brands like Nothing, Realme, Vivo, and even Samsung and Apple. Let’s take a deep look into what this offers will be coming with:

Top smartphone deals you can find for this Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Let’s now have a look at the top deals you can find for this Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Poco F4 5G

Price: Rs. 23,499

Here we have a new smartphone coming from Poco which is the new Poco F4 5G smartphone. The smartphone which was launched for a price of Rs. 32,999 and now has been discounted to Rs. 23,499.

Here the smartphone will be getting an extra discount of 10% off provided on Kotan Bank Credit and if you are using an SBI Credit card, then you can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1250 additionally.

The smartphone comes with a bigger 6.-67-inch bigger screen with support for a faster FHD+ display and the smartphone features a faster Qualcomm chipset which is a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The smartphone housed a trio camera on the rear side and also packs a bigger smartphone battery which is 4,500 mAH and also features faster-wired charging as well.

Realme 9 Pro + 5G

Price: Rs. 24,999

Now, we have a smartphone coming from Realme! This Realme 9 Pro + 5G smartphone is being sold for Rs. 24,999 which is a massive discount considering that it was launched for Rs. 27,999.

The smartphone features a bigger 6.4-inch screen which is an AMOLED panel and supports up to FHD+ resolution. The smartphone gets its power from a MediaTek chipset which is the Dimensityh 920 SoC. The smartphone also comes with trio housed cameras on the rear and comes with a bigger 4,500 mAh.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

Price: Rs. 26,999

Here we have a new smartphone coming from Xiaomi! The Xiaomi 11i 5G smartphone is being sold for a discounted price of Rs. 26,999 which is a massive discount considering that it was launched for Rs. 31,999.

The smartphone features a bigger 6.67-inch screen which is AMOLED Panel and also this smartphone features a flagship MediaTek Dimenstiy 920

SoC.