This article focuses on how to get Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2. Legacy credits are the Overwatch 2s ported currency, which players can use to purchase specific items in Overwatch 2. Players can purchase skins, emoticons, emotes, victory poses, and other items for some of the new characters with the Overwatch Coins. Legacy Credits are different than new Overwatch Coins, as Legacy Credits can only be used to buy specific items in Overwatch 2. Overwatch credits can be used to buy skins and cosmetics from Overwatch 2s shop.

If you are wondering how Legacy Credits are used and spent, please be aware that their main purpose is to purchase skins, emotes, and other cosmetics released with the original game. Since Overwatch 2 only uses Legacy Credits to unlock specific skins, and there is no way to gain additional Legacy Credits in the sequel, you are better off spending your Legacy Credits.

In the prequel, players were able to acquire Legacy Credits either by opening loot boxes or directly acquiring them in smaller quantities as a refund every time they received a duplicated cosmetic item drop. In Overwatch, players often gathered a high amount of Overwatch Credits to loot boxes hoping for a Legendary Skin. In the original game, the initial currency was called Overwatch Credits.

While the majority of the new cosmetics in Overwatch 2 required unblocking in an upgrade mode, players could purchase any Overwatch cosmetics released in the first Overwatch with their Legacy Credits (and some items in Overwatch 2), as well. Overwatch 2 introduced the freemium model, in which the game is free-to-play, but has purchases that you can make within the game, such as Battle Passes, cosmetics, and other items. In addition to getting rewards through Overwatch 2s battle passes, players can also get these rewards using different currencies in some of the games.

To get legacy credits, there is little you need to do other than upgrade your Overwatch to the latest version of Overwatch 2, and use the same battle.net account across the two games. It is also important to make sure that you are using the same Battle.net account across both games, otherwise, any Overwatch credits left from the original game will not be transferred over to Overwatch 2.

Note, new Overwatch 2 players will need to purchase Legacy items with Overwatch Coins instead. It is not clear whether or not Blizzard will implement a way for players to obtain additional legacy credits at this point, but this is highly unlikely, given that Overwatch 2s primary currency is Overwatch Coins. Note that you cannot use Legacy Credits to buy premium Battle Passes, Battle Pass levels, items in the microtransaction store, and new, enhanced skins Overwatch 2s newest heroes inevitably get over time.