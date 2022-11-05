Starlink adds a 1TB Monthly Soft Cap for Residential Users

According to recent reports, Starlink has added a 1 TB monthly cap for residential users. Since their service began, they have given unlimited bandwidth to customers. Now, although will be giving this but the customers who exceed 1 TB of data in a month will be throttled when they reach the threshold. Read the entire article to learn more about this piece of news.

About the fair policy

The company has reportedly emailed its users in the United States and Canada throwing light on the fair use policy. The fair use policy will basically give two options two the users, one of basic access and the other of priority access. People will also be able to monitor how close they are to the soft cap and then they can be mindful of how they use their data. Basic Access is much slower than priority access. Ookla, which is a network analytics network reportedly said that the speed of the data provided by Starlink has decreased.

About Starlink

For people who know anything about Starlink, this article will give you all the necessary information about the company. It provides high-speed broadband internet across the globe. It is a SpaceX initiative. SpaceX is a company owned by Elon Musk, the richest person on the planet. The unique feature about this initiative is that in order to provide internet connection, Starlink does not use radio signal but rather makes use of vacuum in the space. Starlink is very different from other companies that provide internet connection as it doesnt use large satellites rather it makes use of small satellites.

The goal that the company is focusing on as of now is to have 40,000 satellites in the future. Starlink provides one of the fastest speed of data out of most of the internet providers.

