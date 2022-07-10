Starlink unveils $5,000-a-month Internet for oil rigs and premium yachts.

On Thursday, July 7, Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced a Starlink Maritime service that would contribute in bringing Internet service to large boats. Reportedly, this would be for about $5,000 a month, with an up front hardware purchase of a whopping $10,000.

According to the Starlink webpage, Starlink Maritime would enable connections from oil rigs to premium yachts to merchant vessels. Its service would have the provision of connecting one from the ‘most remote waters across the world, exactly like an office or people’s homes.

Moreover, the advertisement for Starlink maritime boasts download speeds to a maximum of 350 Mbps. Alongside, the provision of a ‘pause and un-pause service at any time’ while it is billed in one-month increments. It additionally has a ‘secure fleet management,’ along with remote monitoring for the management of one’s ‘Starlink fleet from a single portal.’

As depicted on the Starlink Maritime webpage, the user terminals look similar to ones used in its home Internet service. However, Musk wrote on Twitter that this new service uses ‘dual, high performance terminals’ which are crucial for the maintenance of connection ‘in choppy seas & heavy storms.’ Moreover, he specified how the terminals are ‘ruggedised for relentless salt spray and, extreme winds and storms in deep ocean.’

SpaceX CEO: $5,000 is cheaper than alternatives:

According to Musk, the monthly charge of $5,000 is ‘obviously premium pricing.’ However, he added how this is pricing much ‘cheaper and faster’ than the alternatives available. He wrote how the company was paying $150,000 a month ‘for a much worse connection to our ships.’

Notably, the unveiling of the Starlink Maritime came just after the Federal Communication Commission granting one of SpaceX’s application. The application was for the operation of consumer and enterprise Earth Stations in motion (ESIM) throughout the country. Reportedly, the approval includes aircrafts, moving vehicles, along with vessels in international waters and US territorial waters.

Though SpaceX’s Starlink had a service for RVs, the intention was not to use it when an RV is moving. Additionally, another service intended for moving vehicles is pretty much on the way, with SpaceX planning to bring in a provision for Starlink Internet on flights soon.

Other than this new internet service for premium yachts and oil rigs, Starlink Internet service for homes and offices are thriving currently. They cost about $110 a month, with a one time hardware fee for the entire kit coming to about $599.