Steam Reveals The Biggest Games Of 2022

We are nearing the end of 2022, and as is tradition, Valve has revealed its best-selling games for the year so far on Steam. When looking at only the new games coming out in 2022, the below set of titles could probably be considered to have been the most successful on Valves Steam Platform overall for PC for 2022.

Platinum:

Apex Legends

Dying Light 2

Dota 2

Elden Ring

Lost Ark

Monster Hunter Rise

CSGO

Naraka: Bladepoint

PUBG

Modern Warfare 2

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Gold

Rainbow Six Siege

God of War

GTA 5

Cyberpunk 2077

Forza Horizon 5

Dead By Daylight

Red Dead Redemption 2

Total Warhammer 3

Fifa 23

Over 240,000 Peak Players Dying Light 2

Goose Goose Duck

ARK

Elden Ring

PUBG

Modern Warfare 2

DOTA 2

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

CSGO

Lost Ark Over 130,000 Peak Players GTA 5

Path of Exile

Naraka: Bladepoint

Cyberpunk 2077

Wallpaper Engine

Multiversus

Team Fortress 2

New World

Rust

Monster Hunter Rise

Total Warhammer 3

V Rising

The combined means each was not only a top-grossing title for the year but was also ranked among Valves’ top 12 most played games for the year as a whole on Valves Steam platform for PC. If you want to check out a complete list of the new games which made a splash upon their release in 2022 on the Valves Steam platform for PC, solely on revenue, you can see all of them on Steam. While Elder Rings was only released within the preceding calendar year, it was found that every single one had more than 240,000 concurrent players at some point during 2022.

This time, though, there were not any games in that year’s gold ranking, indicating an active PC VR market. Last year, the VRs Platinum game category featured nearly all long-running titles, such as Beat Saber, and that is again the case this time. While a lot of console owners had been able to get their hands on something resembling an all-new experience for years, PC players were just as impressed by Steam Replay 2022 as you would expect.

Similar to the equivalent Sonys new-for-the-year feature, Steam Replay 2022 shows you all your most played games, the percent time you are playing, the number of sessions, and much more. There is even a spider chart giving you an idea about what kinds of games you spent most of your time playing in 2022, along with info on the usage of your Steam deck, should you have one. With basics in mind, such as many expected Elder Scrolls games, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 23 came out on top.