Steam Summer Sale 2021 Brings Discounts On Battlefield V, Fall Guys

Steam Summer Sale by Valve was launched on June 24 and will run until July 8. During the sale, significant discounts are granted, including a 75 percent discount on Battlefield V. Other big titles such as 80% on The Rise of Tomb Raider and Shadow of Tomb Rider are also discounted.

The Steam Summer Sale 2021 offers discounts on a number of popular games such as Forza Horizon 4, Fall Guys, and more. With up to 89% off PC video games, video games can be found from Steam’s retail catalog in survival, racing, sports, activities, science fiction, open world, horror, anime, motion, and many other genres.

If you have a video game on your wishlist, this is the best buy for it. Titles include AAA games such as The Witcher 3, Battlefield V, Doom Eternal, and games such as Fall Guys, Hades, Stardew Valley, and more.

Battlefield V has a 75% off, which is available for Rs. 999 discounted from an MRP of Rs 3999. The steam Battlefield bundle which contains Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, Battlefield 5 is available for an 83% discount at Rs 1497.

Popular racing games such as Forza Horizon 4 receive a big discount before the launch of Forza Horizon 5 and is available at a 50% discount and at Rs 649.

To sum up we have made a list of some of the games available at best deals according to us.

Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 649 — 50% off Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 659 — 40% off Terraria at Rs. 184 — 50% off The Crew 2 at Rs. 499 — 80% off NBA 2K21 at Rs. 824 — 75% off Doom Eternal Standard Edition at Rs. 1,319 — 67% off Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 317 — 40% off Dishonored franchise at up to 70% off State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition at Rs. 714 — 35% off Sniper Contracts at Rs. 299 — 70% off Football Manager 2021 at Rs. 1,249 — 50% off Trials of Mana at Rs. 1,249 — 50% off Overcooked 2 at Rs. 100 — 20% off The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at Rs. 199 — 80% off Monster Hunter: World at Rs. 1,648 — 34% off Stardew Valley at Rs. 287 — 40% off Mass Effect franchise at up to 75% off Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,143 — 33% off

