Step by step Guide on How to Play Gomoku

Guide on how to play Gomoku on your iPhone

Gomoku is a simple yet abstract strategic game that tests your problem-solving skills. The game was apparently invented in the 1920s by Kubomatsu Katsukiyo. This traditional Japanese board game has gained popularity around the world and is now available for you to download and play on your iPhone. Learn how to play this game in these few steps.

Go to messages on your iPhone Choose the friend you would like to play the game with Click on the “Add Drawer” item on the bottom of your screen Click on “App Store’ among all the options displayed on the screen In search type in “GamePigeon” and click the Get button When the game is installed go back to the “App drawer” Once you are back, click on the GamePigeon icon Once you are on the app, you will be displayed many games in which you can choose Click on “Gomoku” to play When the game is launched press the send button and your friend will get the chance to start the game The first player should place the stone on the intersection to start the game. The consecutive moves determine whether you can make a pattern either a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal line while your friend tries to block you. You are given 5 stones which should be placed in a pattern to win.

One player is given white and the other black stones. The objective of the game is to make a line without the other person trying to block you. The game is as simple as that.

Many versions of the same game have been created since all spinoffs from the traditional rules. Though there have been other versions of the same game none have gotten the attention of the public like the traditional one.

Simple 1500 Series Vol. 3: The Gomoku Narabe isn’t a bad version of #Gomoku. I just hate this game with a passion. I thought I won, but it turned out I didn’t. pic.twitter.com/GVcrizINxu — Tsakura (@TsakuraWataame) June 27, 2019

Are you a fan of game theory and want to learn more about the strategies involved in this game? Becoming a learned Gomoku player has not been easier. Click here to learn more tips on how to become a strategic Gomoku player.