Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, has thrown his weight behind TikTok amidst the looming threat of a ban in the United States. Wozniak’s support comes as a rebuke to the US government’s targeted approach towards TikTok, while overlooking similar data tracking practices by other social media platforms.

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Wozniak passionately defended Apple’s privacy policies, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding users’ privacy and security. He stressed the need for accountability across the tech industry, emphasizing that while data tracking practices are concerning, singling out TikTok is unjustified when other tech giants engage in similar practices. He criticized the narrow focus on Chinese ownership, highlighting the widespread nature of data tracking practices across various platforms. Wozniak, who helped found the Electronic Frontier Foundation digital rights group, said the principle that someone should not be tracked online without their knowledge should be applied to every company. Singling out an organization such as TikTok because of its China links is “hypocrisy,” according to Wozniak. “And that’s always obviously common from a political realm.”

ByteDance Feels the Heat of Legislative Pressure

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, finds itself under intense scrutiny following the passage of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act by Congress. The legislation presents a formidable challenge to ByteDance, mandating the divestment of its US operations within six months or facing a ban from American app stores and web hosting platforms. President Biden’s backing of the bill underscores the mounting concerns over national security risks associated with TikTok’s ownership.

TikTok’s Advocacy Efforts Amidst Regulatory Challenges

In response to legislative hurdles, TikTok has embarked on an extensive lobbying campaign, rallying its user base to engage with policymakers. Despite growing bipartisan support for regulatory action, entrenched resistance within the tech industry has impeded efforts to address privacy issues and online threats effectively.

While the House bill garnered overwhelming support, its journey through the Senate encounters formidable obstacles. Discord over legislative priorities and jurisdictional complexities within the tech sector have hindered efforts to enact comprehensive legislation, leaving the fate of TikTok uncertain.

The Perplexing Future of TikTok

The ongoing debate surrounding TikTok’s future mirrors broader concerns about technology regulation and national security. While some lawmakers advocate for stringent measures, others tread cautiously to avoid alienating TikTok’s substantial user base, particularly young voters whose voices resonate in the political landscape.

Administration’s nuanced approach towards TikTok

Vice President Kamala Harris clarified the administration’s stance on TikTok, affirming that there is no intention to impose an outright ban. Instead, the focus lies on addressing ownership concerns while acknowledging TikTok’s cultural significance and economic impact. The administration seeks a balanced approach that safeguards national security interests without curtailing user access to the platform.

Steve Wozniak’s vocal support for TikTok sheds light on the complexities surrounding technology regulation and national security. As legislative deliberations unfold, the fate of TikTok hangs in the balance, with far-reaching implications for both the tech industry and users worldwide.