The Indian startup ecosystem witnessed another week of steady venture capital funding, with the last week of March particularly notable for the significant investments flowing into fintech startups. During this period, a total of $210 million was invested across 19 deals, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous week’s total inflow of $225 million.

However, despite this minor dip, the consistent flow of funding signals a positive trend for Indian startups. In fact, March saw weekly venture funding consistently surpassing the $200 million mark, a notable increase compared to the levels seen in January and February, which hovered around $100 million per week.

Major Funding Transactions

Avanse Financial Services – $120 million

One of the standout investment deals during the week was the $120 million private equity funding raised by Avanse Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) with backing from Warburg Pincus.

The funding round saw participation from Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co and Avendus PE Investment Advisors through their fund Avendus Future Leaders Fund II. This infusion of capital will enable Avanse to strengthen its position in the education financing segment, focusing on enhancing customer experiences and achieving sustained profitable growth.

Ambit Finvest – Rs 690 crore

Another significant investment came from Ambit Finvest, a non-bank lender that secured Rs 690 crore from a Japanese securities group and other existing investors. Daiwa Securities Group, a Japanese firm with a history of partnership with Ambit Group, invested Rs 415 crore, acquiring a minority stake in Ambit Finvest. T

he remaining Rs 275 crore was raised from existing shareholders, including the parent company. Ambit Finvest specializes in providing secured and unsecured business loans, as well as used vehicle loans, to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

Sindhuja Microcredit – $14.5 million

Noida-based Sindhuja Microcredit raised $14.5 million by selling equity shares to global impact investors Gawa Capital and Oikocredit. This capital infusion, approximately Rs 120 crore in local currency, will fuel Sindhuja Microcredit’s expansion plans, aiming for a 50% growth in business in FY25 and venturing into new geographies.

Gawa Capital, through its vehicle Huruma Fund, seeks to facilitate access to credit for farmers in underserved rural areas across Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean region.

Subko – $10 million

Subko, a Mumbai-based specialty coffee roaster and craft bakehouse, secured $10 million in a fundraising round led by Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, at a valuation of approximately $34 million.

The funding round received backing from various investors, including the Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya and John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas and Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group.

With this capital injection, Subko aims to bolster its talent pool, enhance tech-enabled customer experiences, conduct product and design research and development, and launch ready-to-drink coffee products.

Despite the positive momentum in startup funding, challenges persist as investors exercise caution in writing large checks, which could potentially impede the overall funding momentum. However, the consistent flow of investments into various sectors demonstrates the resilience and potential of the Indian startup ecosystem.