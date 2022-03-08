Steve Wozniak praises Bitcoin calling it ‘Pure-Gold Mathematics’

Apple’s co-founder, Steve Wozniak, praises Bitcoin and calls it ‘Pure-Gold Mathematics.’ He is a Bitcoin enthusiast and is quite skeptical about thousands of other options in the market. It is pretty clear why but that doesn’t mean that Steve is against innovation in the space. In fact, he is a fan of the concept of the Metaverse, but we couldn’t say the same when it comes to NFTs though.

Steve Wozniak praises Bitcoin

Recently, Steve was interviewed by the Insider, where he talked about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. While praising BTC on the one hand, Steve said that there are so many cryptocurrencies right now, and everybody can create a new one. Some people invest in crypto not knowing about the potential downsides to the assets, which is another issue. This is because most people while chasing higher returns, tend to ignore Bitcoin as an investment and look at alts.

After this, Wozniak called Bitcoin pure gold mathematics, which refers to the 21 million fixed supply. At the same time, the halving, which decreases the supply for miners every 4 years. This is what makes BTC special as no other cryptocurrency operates in a similar way. And due to the fixed supply and ever-increasing demand of BTC, the price of the coin will also continue to increase forever.

The concerns

The first concern that Wozniak holds is Bitcoin and crypto scams are being promoted on many platforms using the name of famous personalities and companies. This includes him, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and many others in the same bracket. Another essential thing to note here is that Federal law protects internet platforms from what users post on them. This makes it impossible to get them to take a concrete step.

Secondly, Steve is concerned about the fact that the government might take decisive steps against Bitcoin. Since it takes control away from them to the people, they will not allow it to go out of their reach. If there comes the point where crypto is being used everywhere and doesn’t even involve the government, they might even ban it.

