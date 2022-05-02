Stocks to Watch This Week at Dalal Street

Markets could open on a rough note on Monday with the SGX Nifty trading 163 points below the Nifty closing of 17102.55 on Friday reflecting the deep cuts in the US market where the Nasdaq logged the worst monthly closing since October 2008. SGX Nifty is a derivative of the Nifty traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The Nifty could move in a 3.4% range from 16805 – 17395 early next week with a bias for the downside. The market could be very choppy with fear gauge India Vix closing at 19.41. A reading above 20 signals a rise in volatility.

“Expect choppy markets going forward in a week filled with the market keenly eyeing the Fed meeting,” said Rajesh Palviya, technical head at Axis Securities.

Some buzzing stocks:

Coal India

The stock outperformed the benchmark indices during Monday’s trading session as it gained up to 1.56 per cent. The company posted a 15.6 per cent growth in its supplies to the power sector in April 2022 compared to the same month last year.

With the intense demand for coal continues unabated, driven by an upward spiral in electricity generation, the company pushed up its supplies to power plants in the country to 49.7 million tonnes (MTs) in April 2022. This is 6.7 MTs more supply compared to April 2021 when the power sector’s dispatch was 43 MTs.

Tata Chemicals

The shares of Tata Chemicals jumped around 9 per cent on an intraday basis in an otherwise weak market. It gained on reporting a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 470 crore in Q4FY22 against Rs 29 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The company reported consolidated revenue growth of 32 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 3,480.7 crore as compared to Rs 2,636 crore in Q4FY21, propped up by growth in the basic chemical segment.

Wipro

The shares of this IT major tumbled 5 per cent in today’s weak market from its intraday high of Rs 519. The company reported a lower margin for Q4FY22, which dashed the hopes of the investors. The stock was seen trading close to its 52-week low price of Rs 477.80 per share hit in May 2021.

The company’s net profit improved 3.85 per cent on a YoY basis and 4 per cent sequentially to Rs 3,087 crore in Q4FY22. Its revenue increased 28 per cent on a YoY basis at Rs 20,860 crore as compared to the previous year’s Rs 16,245 crore. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen over 30 per cent whereas, in April 2022, it declined 17 per cent.

Ajanta Pharma

The company announced that the board of directors of the company will hold a meeting on May 10, 2022, to consider audited financial results (consolidated & standalone) of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, along with the audited financial statements (consolidated & standalone) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

The board will also consider the issue of bonus shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. The share of this pharma company has zoomed 4.71 per cent in a bearish market and gained investors’ attention.

Axis Bank

The share price of private sector lender Axis Bank slumped by around 6 per cent on Friday, a day after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 2022.

At the BSE, the share of Axis Bank was trading 5.59 per cent lower at ₹736.35 at 2.05 pm. The scrip slumped to a low of ₹734.10 in the intra-day.

Axis Bank’s share tumbled despite the general rally in the market. The benchmark Sensex of the BSE was trading 255.82 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 57,776.88 points. Axis Bank was the biggest Sensex loser.

On Thursday, Axis Bank reported a net profit of ₹4,117.8 crores for the quarter ended March 2022, which is 54 per cent higher when compared with ₹2,677 crores recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

HDFC

The mortgage lender on Sunday raised its benchmark retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 5 basis points (bps), leading to an identical hike in home loan rates for existing customers.

However, there will be no change in interest rates for new customers as they will get an additional discount of 5 bps on the benchmark, negating the hike in RPLR. HDFC will also announce its March quarter earnings today.

Yes Bank

The private sector lender reported a profit of Rs 367 crore in Q4FY22 against a loss of Rs 3,788 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, driven by a sharp downtick in provisions, strong net interest income, and pre-provision operating profit (PPP) with an improvement in asset quality performance.

For the full year, it reported a profit for the first time since FY19, at Rs 1,066 crore against a loss of Rs 3,462 crore in FY21 and a loss of Rs 22,715 crore in FY20, but net interest income (NII) declined 12.5 per cent to Rs 6,498 crore compared to the previous year.

SBI Cards and Payment Services

The company clocked a massive 231 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 581 crore as an impairment loss and bad debts declined 44 per cent YoY to Rs 393 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Total revenue from operations grew by 23 per cent to Rs 2,850 crore during the same period, led by higher income from fees and services and interest income.

Astral

To expand the product portfolio under the building material segment, the company will acquire a 51 per cent stake in the operating paint business of Gem Paints.

The company will initially invest Rs 194 crore in Gem Paints by subscribing to optionally convertible debentures equivalent to the value of 51 per cent equity stake of the operating paint business of Gem Paints. The balance 49 per cent stake will be acquired by Astral over five years in tranches.