Strata secured $1.5 M in seed round from SAIF Partners

Strata, a Bangalore based real estate investment technology startup, has now secured $1.5 million funding in a seed funding round by the Mayfield India and SAIF Partners.

Real estate data analytics platform, PropStack, and some other angel investors with commercial real estate backgrounds have also participated in the funding round. The team is also looking to double its team size to around 45 members with a hiring focus in tech and investor relation roles. Strata claim to have around 1500 users and have around 150 active investors on the platform as well.

In a statement, Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder of Strata, said, “As a brand, we are focused on bringing in transparency and a data-driven approach to investments in real estate. Aiming to touch Rs 250 crore of AUM in this calendar year, we are creating India’s largest tech-enabled real-estate investment platform with our fractional investment model.”

Srinivas Bhaskar, Vice President, SAIF Partners, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Strata, which is delivering outstanding innovation and results in the proptech space in the country. We have a strong belief in the founding team’s vision of creating new investment opportunities for the middle-class in the country. We are excited about this journey ahead with Strata.”

