Deepika Padukone-backed Startup Epigmia now valued at $68.5M

DRUMS Foods International, the parent company flavored and Greek yogurt Epigamia, which is backed by the Indian actor Deepika Padukone, is now being valued at $68.52 million. According to the report, the actor has recently pumped around in INR 1.05 crore as a part of its Series C funding round.

DUMS allocated 5833 equity shares of the face value of INR 100, on a professional basis, at a premium of INR 1705.50.

The investment has made via the KA Enterprises LLP, a corporate entity that is fully owned by the actor, earlier in the month of May 2019, Epigamia revealed that it was raising an undisclosed amount of funding from the Deepika. As a part of its investment, Deepika is a strategic advisor and partner to the FMCG company.

It is a part of a multi-core strategic partnership where the Deepika will be endorsing the brand as its brand ambassador.

The Co-founder Rohan Mirchandani said:

“Our idea for Series C wasn’t just to raise capital but also get the right partners to scale the business. Therefore, we got Danone and the others on the supply chain side. Our partnership and investment with Deepika will be more towards building awareness about Epigamia. Moving forward she will be advising us on various aspects and providing crucial feedback, which will take the brand forward into newer offerings.”

Comments

comments