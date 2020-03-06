Salesken secured $8M in Series A round from Sequoia India

Bangalore based startup Salesken.ai recently revealed that it had secured $8 million in the funding round of Series A funding from Sequoia India. The round also saw investors such as Michael and Unitus Ventures and Susan Dell Foundation, which makes a partial exit from the startup.

According to the report, the funds will be going to be used for further development of the startup AI-based conversation intelligence platform and expansion across the North American and Asia-Pacific markets.

Salesken.ai offers sales professionals with intelligence on various aspects of the sales pitch, from lead qualification to navigating pricing discussions. They can also gauge the sentiments of their customers at the time of the conversation.

Speaking on what the startup solves, Surga Thilakan, Co-founder and CEO, Salesken.ai, stated,

“Companies squander a third of their customer acquisition costs on preventable lead losses. They also face the unpredictability of sales outcomes and an inability to replicate success at scale. Salesken.ai helps them by enabling sales teams in real-time during their customer conversations and in adopting a more scientific approach to sales management.”

Commenting on the fundraise, Shailesh Lakhani, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India LLP, said,

“Inside sales has many unique management, training, and scaling challenges, but is often the most productive form of sales for companies across a range of industries. Salesken enables higher productivity for this segment of users and brings a step function in their performance. We look forward to working with Surga to build a category-leading company.”

