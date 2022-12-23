Student banned from Twitter for tracking Elon Musk’s plane is back at it

A college student, suspended from Twitter for tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, had vowed not to let “the big guy win”. And he is back on the platform to do just that, albeit with some changes.

Jack Sweeney, 20, is the creator of ElonJet, an account that nearly fifty million followers prior it’s suspension, along with his personal account.

Last week, the Chief Twit tweeted that legal action was being taken against Sweeney and others who “supported harm” to his family. The Twitter CEO cited an incident during which the car his 2-year-old son X was travelling in was chased by a “crazy stalker”.

Soon after the ElonJet account was suspended, Sweeney put out a defiant tweet from his personal account.

“I will continue tracking Musk’s jet, even if it is on different platforms,” he wrote. “If I give up now, it’s kind of like letting the big guy win.”