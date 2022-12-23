Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

No More Stock Sales Until 2024 at the Earliest, says Musk

Sumbul Farid
BusinessCarsFuture TechManufacturingTrendingWorld

Investor and CEO Elon Musk showed up in a Twitter spaces conversation and guaranteed to hold on to his shares.

File photo: Tesla

He has planned to not selling Tesla stock for the coming 18 to 24 months, until 2024 or 2025, adding that he sold some stock to prepare for worst-case scenarios at Twitter.

While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he was prudent that the economy will face a “serious recession” in 2023 and consumer demand will be lower.

On Thursday, shares of Tesla rose 3% to $129.23 in after-hours trading following an 11% drop in regular trading hours.

Tesla (TSLA) earns 8 times more per car than Toyota

Earlier, Musk had made promises about not selling Tesla stock before subsequently selling it. Last week, Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales, taking his total near $40 billion since late this year and frustrating investors as the company’s shares wallow at over two-year lows.

“I needed to sell some stock to make sure, like, there’s powder dry…to account for a worst case scenario,” the billionaire said.

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend