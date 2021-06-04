SucSEED Angel Network invests into STR8BAT SPORTS TECH SOLUTIONS PTE LTD, a Singapore registered firm, to expand its horizon into Sports & Analytics Platform. SucSEED invests in Str8bat through this Pre-Series A round, whereas several marquee individual Angel investors had invested earlier, such as Prof. Padmanabhan (INSEAD), Prof. Sameer Hasija (INSEAD), Samit Shetty (Ex-CEO of Chaitanya India Micro Finance), and Gilbery Rodrigues (Director. SiiX-AGT Medtech Pte Ltd).

Str8bat’s IoT-based technology gives real-time actionable insights to budding and professional cricket batters by recording, analyzing, and enhancing every aspect of batting while connecting them to world’s best coaches and their peers. Str8bat is backed by some of the stalwarts of the industry and is advised by a very credible Advisory team which comprises of people like James Sutherland (Former CEO Cricket Australia and Current CEO Golf Australia), Greg Chappell (Cricket Legend), Scott Dinsdale

(Former Accenture APAC MD and Techstars Mentor), Gilbert Rodrigues (Director. SiiX-AGT Medtech Pte Ltd), Rakesh Chhabra (Managing Partner AARC)

With customers like Cricket Australia, Rajasthan Royals, many cricket academies and clubs, it is already helping 2000+ players get better, with 20% of them playing at the pro level. And that has helped them accelerate their B2C outreach. With ~20,000 pre-orders already in the pipeline, str8bat is well-positioned to be a true Game Changer. Their patented technology, influencer-driven Go-To-Market approach, structured approach to product-market fit, and extraordinary B2C demand generation attracted the investors to invest in this high-growth company.

This round, led by SucSEED Angel Network, has helped this Bangalore-based sports tech firm to start fulfilling ~20,000 pre-orders they’ve received from cricket lovers, professionals, and clubs worldwide. Str8bat’s palpably humbled CEO Gagan Daga enthused that it’s a testament to the huge untapped market, the product-market fit which str8bat has established, the patented tech, and the rock-star team that has allowed this ‘bat whisperer’ technology to get here. “We’re extremely grateful, and despite the challenges raised by the pandemic, this is a giant leap in our goal of reaching 5 million players, who play the sport with the sole dream of playing better,” Gagan said.

Speaking on why they have invested in Str8bat, Vikrant Varshney, Co-founder & Managing Partner of SucSEED, said “300 Million players above 16 yrs age, play the game of cricket, with 20 Million season ball & bats are getting manufactured in India every year. Smart Sports Equipment are growing by 51% CAGR so Sports Technology is completely an untapped and virgin market for India as there are no solution for the mass segment and we wanted to support Str8bat, which is also led by experienced founders “

Speaking on why is he backing Str8bat, Mridumesh Rai, an Angel Investor with SucSEED, said “With an enriched career in consumer Sector, I assess the start-up with my first question “is there a large enough existing consumer problem that it’s solving”. Having a physical product gives it a high degree of entry barrier over the competition. Their institutional tie-ups and expert endorsement is testimony to the Product-Market Fit. The clarity and focus of founders is reflected in their choice of Cricket as a starting sport because of its scale and complexity. What further makes it promising is their ability to expand to other ball-based sports and graduating from product to a platform-based coaching solution provider. Exciting times ahead”

Anand Agarwal, an active Angel Investor with SucSEED and a seasoned Tech professional, said “ Str8bat has disrupted the learning process for cricket across multiple countries with simple to use device and application. I firmly believe this platform has the potential to bring cricket coaches and enthusiasts together which can enable young cricketers to seek expert advice from the world’s best experts. Data Analytics platform may have a future role in team selection as well as how cricket viewers perceive cricket players ”.

SucSEED Angel Network has invested in around 40 startups in the last 3.5 years and has seen 4 exits in last 12 months with 2 of them currently work in progress.

About the company – Str8bat was started in 2017 by Gagan Daga and Rahul Nagar, with a vision to help sports players across the spectrum (Elite to Amateur) Play Better.

Problem(s) that they are addressing:

Since the inception of the sport, players have not got any aid which can help them improve their game, which can be used by ANYONE, AT ANYPLACE AND AT ANYTIME. The founders firmly believe that “what you cannot measure you cannot improve”.

No Instant & Objective Feedback of Players’ Game

No Personalised recommendation

Current Tech Camera based -they are set up intensive, expensive & are subjective ● No way to learn from the coaches from across the globe

No way to engage with fellow players across the globe because of no Digital play

Solution:

Hence they have come up with a solution that provides personalized sports science based insights, by helping players learn from the very best coaches in the world and helping them engage with peers across the globe. str8bat can be used by ANYONE , at ANYPLACE and ANYTIME

PLAY BETTER = leverage INSIGHTS + LEARN + ENGAGE

Str8bat insights are provided by their patented (Granted) IoT and AI Backed solution. A player just puts an IoT Sticker at the back of the bat and plays. He/she can get objective insights into their game. Str8bat’s technology captures motion without cameras. IOT and AI based Simple to Use solution which gives Instant Data and insights on your mobile

Data like Swing Speed, Impact Speed, Sweet Spot Index, Bat Lift angle, Wagon Wheel etc ● 360 degree cognitive view of each and every shot you play

Personalized Recommendations and individual levers for improvement

Share your data and connect with best coaches & peers across the globe

How to use str8bat Key Features Testimonials & Case Studies

Str8bat’s easy to use technology, proven user stories, cognitive feedback, guidance from a global cohort of coaches, and platform for engaging with peers, is poised to impact millions of participants.

Details of Founders and relevance to business –

Gagan Daga (Captain and CEO, Str8bat) was with SAP before incubating str8bat. He comes with 20 years of Technology Industry experience, with a decade of leadership experience in p roduct management, development, sales, management consulting. Gagan is an alumni of INSEAD business school. Linkedin Profile

Rahul Nagar (Allrounder and COO, Str8bat) was with IBM before incubating str8bat and has over 20 years of Technology Industry experience. He is an endurance athlete and proponent of tech in sports. He is an Alumni Leader of The George Washington University, Washington DC. Linkedin Profile

SucSEED Angel Network (SAN), founded in early 2017, is one of the fastest growing Angel Network, with a combination of CXO level Corporate Professionals, Technology Angels, Business Leaders and Serial Entrepreneurs, who have come together to fuel the growth of Indian Startup System at early stage, with provision of growth capital, organizing access to market and Business mentoring. SucSEED’s Investment focus is primarily targeted at Growth stage in post revenue startups involved with Use cases around real problem statements and solving them using emerging Technology.

SucSEED has been investing in diverse domains as listed below, but also open to support wider innovation and businesses. SucSEED facilitates raising seed funding through Angel investments and provides support towards Venture Capital to such entities and teams.

