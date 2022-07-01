Super Bomberman R 2 Announced For Switch In 2023

Super Bomberman R 2, as the new title is called, is scheduled for a release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam sometime in 2023. While Super Bomberman R 2 technically debuted at this week’s Nintendo Direct mini-showcase, Super Bomberman R 2 is in fact coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X devices in 2023.

Konami has announced Super Bomberman R 2, which will feature all-new gameplay modes when it launches sometime in 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The sequel is set to release in 2023, marking the 40th anniversary of the franchise. This title boasts several new gameplay modes, along with a single-player mode. The Single Player Story Mode takes players on an all-new adventure. The new Story Mode will include exploring, building bases, and fighting bosses. The trailer also revealed new features like the castle and the new combat mode.

In the new battle mode, you will construct a defensive wall of your own, to slow and protect your castle from attackers who arrive. In the castle mode, up to 15 players in a party fight a single player in defense. Super Bomberman R 2 will have a new mode called the Castle mode, where a team of up to 15 players must blow their way into a treasure chest, with one player having to defend and try and keep them at bay. Castle Mode looks to be one of the most novel innovations in multiplayer Bomberman for some time.

In addition to the eight Bomberman Brothers and five dastardly bombers, Super Bomberman R features a number of new characters based on the Konami originals, such as Dracula Bomber, Vic Viper Bomber, Goemon Bomber, and others. Super Bomberman R was developed by Konami and HexaDrive, with several individuals involved with the game being former employees from the Original Series property Hudson Soft, who had worked on previous Bomberman titles.

During Nintendo Direct Mini, an event focused on third-party games, Konami revealed the new Bomberman title.