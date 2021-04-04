Super Mario Bros. Game From 1986 Sells For $660,000

A copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES has sold for a record $660,000 – making it the most expensive video game ever. The record, which was set at an auction in New York City on Friday, was not the first sale of its kind in video game history.

The game was auctioned off at Heritage Auctions, one of the world's largest and most respected video game auction houses.

The nationwide launch of the console took place in the middle of – until the end of 1986, and the production window was remarkably short. The black box game distributed with the release had no Game Pak or NES GP code, the box had no brand symbols and was part of an extremely small edition. This copy still has its retail tag, but it only paints a picture of how short it really was. It was made up for the lack of a widely available video game, released in 1985 and the only Super Mario Bros. game ever produced.

It’s still factory sealed, for one thing, and still rated a 9.6 by the company that grades collectibles, but that’s about it.

This is the second-highest price for a Super Mario Bros. game in history after it was discovered earlier this year and set at $114,000 by Heritage Auctions in July 2020. The classic Nintendo video game was bought as a Christmas present at the end of 1986, and though we can’t be too shocked (who doesn’t love Mario?), it was eventually placed in an attic, where it remained untouched for more than 30 years until it was discovered and bought by a collector in the late 1990s.