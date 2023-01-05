Swiggy customer reports false UPI claims on the app

A customer complained about UPI payments on Swiggy, which was later resolved by Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety.

Swiggy, as we all know, is a food delivery app that delivers food to customers’ homes in record time. This app has been widely used by people and has spread throughout the world. The app supports all payment methods, including UPI, cash, and card, which attracts a wide range of users. We can even order groceries through the app, which is impressive and makes people’s lives easier and more efficient.

However, UPI payments can occasionally cause problems, as one customer recently discovered. Sahil Kini recently posted a screenshot on twitter about swiggy payments via UPI, in which users were asked to login to lazy pay. It was demonstrating that “UPI payments are failing. “Don’t worry, order now and pay later,” said the app’s text.

Sahil Kini, the CEO of Setu, found the lazypay promotional message to be very misleading and incorrect. He claimed that LazyPay and Swiggy were encouraging customers to purchase products on credit by making false claims about UPI performance.

The quickest way to obtain online credit is through lazypay. We only need to enter our mobile number to discover the unique credit cap. It has a credit limit ranging from Rs10,000 to Rs1,000,000. This app is gaining popularity and spreading throughout the world. Lazypay is extremely simple to use, and we can quickly get it up and running on our devices. For most online shopping apps, it now displays the option to pay later.

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety fixed the problem within an hour of receiving his complaint after posting the tweet. He claimed that his team fixed it after noticing the posted tweet. “It’s agility, product obsession, and care like this that builds great companies,” said the CEO. Everyone makes mistakes; what you do with them is what matters.”

As we can see, the problem was resolved quickly, which is excellent, and it demonstrates how hard people work for Swiggy to keep it at the top.

