Spotify is now requiring UK users to verify their age if they want access to certain types of mature content on the platform. This change comes in response to the UK’s Online Safety Act, which officially began enforcing age verification rules from July 25. The law mandates that all online platforms hosting adult or age-sensitive content must ensure users are at least 18 years old before allowing access.

This regulatory shift is impacting a broad spectrum of digital services—ranging from gaming platforms like Xbox to social spaces like Discord and Reddit. Now, the music streaming giant is following suit, introducing a new layer of identity checks that hasn’t gone over well with all users.

Facial Scans and ID Checks: How Spotify Is Verifying Age

To manage age verification, Spotify has partnered with Yoti, a UK-based company specializing in digital identification and age estimation technologies. Depending on the user’s situation, verification could involve a facial scan or uploading a form of identification.

Spotify’s approach is comprehensive. If users fail to prove their age, they risk having their accounts first deactivated and eventually deleted. This has raised red flags among privacy-conscious users who worry about the collection and potential misuse of sensitive biometric data.

Although Yoti has said it deletes data after use and doesn’t retain facial images, skepticism persists. Many users remain uncomfortable with the idea of facial recognition being used in the context of music streaming—especially on a platform not known for explicit content.

What Kind of Content Triggers Age Verification?

One of the biggest questions users are asking is: why now, and why Spotify?

Unlike Reddit or other platforms where adult content is more prominent, Spotify’s catalog doesn’t appear to warrant such intrusive checks. However, the company has clarified that content like music videos labeled as 18+, songs with explicit lyrics, and mature-themed podcasts may now fall under the scope of the Online Safety Act. As a result, users attempting to access these materials may be asked to confirm their age.

The volume of such content on Spotify is relatively small, but the platform is playing it safe by complying across the board to avoid penalties.

Frustration Builds as Users Push Back

Spotify’s announcement hasn’t gone down well with everyone. On forums like Reddit, many users—particularly younger ones—have voiced frustration over the new verification process. Some argue that teenagers are more than capable of finding workarounds, such as using VPNs to mask their location and avoid the checks altogether.

More concerning for the industry is that some users have said they might revert to piracy rather than go through what they see as invasive procedures. While these comments don’t represent the majority, they reveal a growing discontent with how digital services are evolving in response to legal demands.

Account Deactivation: What Users Should Know

For users flagged as underage or those who refuse to verify, Spotify says it will send an email allowing a 90-day window to complete the verification and restore the account. Failure to do so will result in permanent deletion of the account and all associated data.

This policy has only added to the anxiety, especially for long-time Spotify users who have built up extensive libraries, playlists, and podcast subscriptions.

VPNs Surge as Users Look for Alternatives

In the wake of these changes, VPN (virtual private network) apps have seen a spike in popularity on UK app stores. VPNs allow users to hide their location and encrypt their internet activity, making it appear as if they’re browsing from another country where such checks may not be in place.

But experts warn that not all VPNs are safe. Free VPNs, in particular, can log user data, lack strong encryption, and may even expose users to new privacy risks. While some users see VPNs as a quick fix, the long-term tradeoff between convenience and security remains uncertain.

A Larger Debate: Safety vs. Privacy

Spotify’s move is part of a larger trend of platforms adjusting their policies to comply with government regulations. While the Online Safety Act is intended to protect minors from harmful or inappropriate online content, the methods of enforcement—particularly biometric age verification—are igniting broader debates.

Privacy advocates fear that these tools could be used for broader surveillance, especially if more platforms adopt facial recognition as a norm. For now, users are caught in the middle: on one hand, the promise of safer digital spaces, and on the other, growing concerns over how their personal information is being collected and stored.