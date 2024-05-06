Swiss Broadcasting Corporation Takes a Stand Against Deteriorating Values on Social Media

In a bold move reflecting its commitment to journalistic integrity, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) has announced its withdrawal from the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. This decision comes in the wake of concerns raised by French-language RTS (Radio Télévision Suisse) regarding the platform’s departure from journalistic values since its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk in 2022.

Deterioration of Journalistic Standards

RTS spokesperson Marco Ferrara expressed dismay over the platform’s decline, noting a significant influx of trolls, bots, and hate campaigns. Once a vibrant space for meaningful interaction with followers, X has now become a breeding ground for hostility, rendering constructive dialogue virtually impossible.

Initiating the Withdrawal Process

Taking a principled stance, RTS has initiated the process of withdrawing from X over the next few months. With approximately 15 accounts currently managed on the platform, RTS plans to retain a minimal presence through the @RadioTeleSuisse corporate account, primarily for monitoring purposes and addressing potential identity theft issues.

Embracing Alternative Communication Channels

Despite bidding farewell to X, RTS remains steadfast in its commitment to providing credible information to its audience. Leveraging its own platforms, including the RTS Info news app, RTS ensures continued accessibility while upholding journalistic standards. Corporate communications will now rely on the rts.ch website and LinkedIn, reinforcing the organization’s dedication to maintaining trust and transparency.

Strategic Shift within Swiss Broadcasting Corporation

The decision to withdraw from X resonates beyond RTS, encompassing the broader strategic vision of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC). SBC, comprising RTS, its German-language counterpart SRF, and SWI swissinfo.ch, announced a similar shift in communication strategy. Beginning mid-May, SBC will consolidate its presence on X, reducing the number of active channels from 13 to just two, aligning with its commitment to efficient resource utilization and audience engagement.

Confronting Disinformation and Hostility

SRF spokespersons emphasized the challenges encountered in effectively engaging the target audience amidst the proliferation of disinformation and hostility on various X channels. SBC’s strategic realignment prioritizes its own digital platforms, such as the SRF news app, aiming to strengthen content delivery and foster meaningful interactions. As part of this transition, SRF will operate exclusively through the SRF news channel and the SRF corporate channel on X, bidding farewell to regional newspapers and SRF Meteo followers.

Impact of Elon Musk’s Ownership

The acquisition of X by Elon Musk in October 2022 marked a turning point, triggering a significant decline in content moderation resources. Consequently, the platform witnessed a surge in disinformation, violent content, and hate speech, undermining its role as a reliable source of information. In response, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation has chosen to part ways with X, reaffirming its commitment to journalistic integrity and audience trust.

In taking this decisive step, SBC sends a clear message: the preservation of journalistic values takes precedence over platform presence. By embracing alternative channels and consolidating efforts, SBC remains dedicated to delivering credible, unbiased information to its audience while fostering a culture of constructive engagement and mutual respect in the digital sphere.