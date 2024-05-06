In an online auction orchestrated by the U.S. government, the beloved Cheyenne supercomputer bid farewell to its old home, fetching a touching $480,085. The event was nothing short of a family reunion, with 27 eager bidders vying for a chance to take home a piece of history. News of the auction, first shared by Tom’s Hardware, sparked waves of nostalgia and excitement among tech aficionados worldwide.

The Heart and Soul of Cheyenne

Cheyenne, a stalwart in the world of computing, boasted an impressive array of 8,064 Intel Xeon E5-2697 v4 processors, each pulsating with 18 cores and 36 threads at 2.3 GHz. Its nurturing embrace also cradled a whopping 313 TB of RAM, spread lovingly across 4,890 64GB ECC-compliant modules. Despite the passage of time, Cheyenne’s components retained their intrinsic value, a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation.

Weathering the Storms

Like any cherished family member, Cheyenne faced its fair share of challenges. Maintenance woes, including a stubborn 1% node failure rate, often caused by pesky DIMMs with ECC errors, and mischievous faulty quick disconnects spurting water, tested its resilience. Despite these trials, Cheyenne remained steadfast in its mission, supporting scientists in their noble quest to unravel the mysteries of weather and climate.

A Legacy of Service

For seven illustrious years, Cheyenne stood as a beacon of hope and progress in the realm of scientific exploration. Its mighty 5.34 petaflops system powered groundbreaking research in climate change and Earth sciences, touching the lives of countless individuals across Wyoming and beyond. Its legacy, etched in the annals of history, will forever serve as a shining example of the power of innovation and collaboration.

A Bittersweet Farewell

As Cheyenne bids adieu to its old home, reflections on its journey tug at the heartstrings. While its construction costs remain shrouded in mystery, estimates hint at a figure in the realm of tens of millions of dollars. The modest sale price of $480,085, a mere fraction of its initial investment, underscores the fleeting nature of technological prowess. As the curtains close on this chapter, the burden of transportation falls upon the shoulders of its new caretaker, tasked with relocating the 30 server racks that once housed its beating heart.

Challenges Amidst Triumphs

Behind its gleaming facade lies a tale of perseverance amidst adversity. The Cheyenne supercomputer, with its impressive arsenal of SGI ICE XA modules, served as a formidable ally in the pursuit of knowledge. However, persistent maintenance issues, particularly those concerning cooling, cast a shadow over its final days, prompting the difficult decision to seek a successor.

Embracing New Beginnings

Though Cheyenne’s operational days may have come to an end, its spirit lives on in the hearts of those who cherish its memory. For prospective buyers, the opportunity to repurpose its components offers a glimmer of hope amidst the uncertainty. While its once-mighty capabilities may no longer meet contemporary standards, its precious parts hold the promise of new beginnings and untold adventures.

A Fond Farewell

As the curtain falls on the illustrious tale of Cheyenne, we bid a fond farewell to a cherished friend and companion. Though its journey may have reached its conclusion, its legacy as a trailblazer in the world of high-performance computing will endure for generations to come. In the hushed whispers of the wind and the gentle hum of technology, the spirit of Cheyenne lives on, a beacon of inspiration and innovation in an ever-changing world.