Now, in the world of Switzerland, more than 85,000 traders are accepting crypto-payments from their customers, supported by a partner established by Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse, a French payment services provider, which pave the way for more crypto-adoption across one of the richest countries in the world. Three companies have meanwhile partnered to provide institutional clients with tokenized assets on the Tezos (XTZ).

Bitcoin Suisse stated in a statement that services called WL Crypto payments permit traders to accept the use of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethero (ETH).

The population of Switzerland was ranked as the third most affluent among the members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and preceded only by Ireland and Luxembourg, with its per capita gross national product (GDP) of around US$ 71,300 last year.

Crypto Finance, Swiss InCore Bank, and crypto IT firm Inacta have joined forces to offer institutional customers tokenized assets of Tezos, according to Crypto Finance in a report. The company is currently trading in the Crypto Corporation.

InCore Bank has also announced that it will develop institutional storage, staking, and trading services for the Tezos, the Tezos blockchain’s native cryptocurrency.

Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO, Store Infrastructure with the Crypto Finanzing Group, stated in a statement by Tobacco Group, InCore Bank’s parent company, “This work by Crypto Finance, INCORE BOOD, and Inacta is a tangible example of how FA2 [token standard] on Tezos significantly extends the tokenizing potential.”

InCore Bank has stated that it is the first business-to-business bank in Switzerland to offer Tezos network staking services, thus opening new return earning products to their institutional clients.

According to the statement, the bank and Inacta ‘planned, along with other ecosystem members, a number of issuances on Tezos during the second half of 2021.’

At 11:41 UTC, the 45th share capitalization XTZ, which is now trading at USD 4.24, is up 4.7 percent a day and 16.4 percent a week. It’s up almost 51% in the whole month. Overall. It peaked at its all-time high at 8.27 USD in May, falling almost 50% by CoinGecko.