T-Mobile to make 5G home internet cheaper by $10

T-Mobile has decided to make its 5G home internet cheaper by $10, something it announced recently. This change would bring it back to the $50 charge that had been in place during the program’s pilot. The $50 package provides internet without any data cap, with speeds ranging anywhere between 35 to 115 Mbps. Also included is a router that can convert both 5G and LTE to Wi-Fi.

Some Asterisks to a Great Deal

With the announcement, T-Mobile holds its ground, asserting that bills won’t exceed $50. Installation fees, equipment rental fees, or activation fees have not been included, and this might be a welcome change from the fees other providers like Comcast and Xfinity have been charging.

The $50 bill is a feature only if automatic billing is turned on. If not, then the monthly bill will be $55. Taxes and fees are still being paid, but they have been included into the price itself, instead of existing as top-offs. Users have been warned that times of heavy congestion could result in slower speeds, even though company officials say that it is “unlikely.”

Additionally, due to the lack of installation fee, don’t expect a company employee to come and set everything up for you. You are going to have to do it yourself, something T-Mobile says takes only 15 minutes.

While the deal may still seem reasonable given the price, one does have to check whether or not they are eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet. The product is being introduced only in places where the local network capacity allows, and even then, there may be limits to the number of sign-ups in a neighborhood.

Moreover, even if you do manage to get your hands on a connection, you will have to place the so-called “Internet Gateway” at a place where it can get signal, something which varies from room to room.

Goodbye Hulu?

Another potential bummer, especially for those who are used to OTT services, is that the product is “not compatible with some live TV streaming services,” like Hulu+. Netflix and YouTube will be available though, so that’s a breather.

Moreover, users apparently can’t their home internet away with them when they, for example, go on vacation. The service is being rolled out only in those places which have an adequate network, and so, the company doesn’t want its Internet Gateway being whisked off to a place where the signal may be poor.

