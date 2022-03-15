Take off’s new song “Crypto” featured a Bored Ape and a Mutant Ape on the cover art

Earlier this week, Rich The Kid revealed that he would be pairing up with Takeoff to drop a new song called ‘Crypto’. Interestingly, the artwork itself featured a Mutant Ape NFT that Takeoff tweeted a few months ago.

Now the song has dropped internationally. Cryptocurrency and NFTs have had their place in Hip-Hop for a while now, with many publicly supporting the space, so this is no surprise and we can probably expect more of it to come.

Enlisting Rich The Kid for a guest appearance, the two rappers flex stacks of cash in the streets and rap onboard a private jet.

“She want the info,” Takeoff raps. “I want to talk about crypto.”

The last fans heard from Takeoff as a solo act was on his first album, 2018’s The Last Rocket. In the meantime, he worked on Migos’ Culture III, which dropped last year, and more recently, made an guest appearance on Roddy’s Ricch sophomore album Live Life Fast.

Stream Takeoff and Rich the Kid’s “Crypto” now and watch the music video above.

We’re now close to four years removed from the release of Takeoff’s debut solo album, 2018’s “Last Memory”-featuring The Last Rocket. Meanwhile, 2020 saw Takeoff making a number of memorable guest appearances, including on Lil Wayne’s Funeral cut “I Don’t Sleep.” That year also included collabs with YRN Lingo and his recent “Crypto” partner Rich the Kid, who was joined by Takeoff’s fellow Migos member Quavo on his Lucky 7 track “Too Blessed.”

In February, Migos were among those who made special appearances during the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Donda 2-focused performance art event in Miami. The trio is featured on the Donda sequel track “We Did It Kid,” which also boasts contributions from Baby Keem.

Back in June, Migos unveiled the third and presumed final installment of their popular Culture series, which saw 19 tracks with additional appearances from Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The project was a big return for the North Atlanta Trio, and peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 130,000 album equivalent units — the project was bested by Polo G’s Hall of Fame for the top spot. Not even a full week later, a deluxe edition of Culture III surfaced with five extra songs.

In terms of what Rich The Kid has been up to, he joined forces with Lil Wayne last year to deliver their joint project Trust Fund babies, a 10-song offering that saw a single feature from YG. He also joined Reazy Renegade and K Camp for a recent collaboration track titled “Ballin.”

Be sure to press play on Takeoff’s brand new music video for “Crypto” featuring Rich The Kid down below.