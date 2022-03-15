San Antonio spurs to sell special NFT collection

In honor of Gregg Popovich’s career milestone, the San Antonio Spurs will be producing and selling 1,336 NFTs.

With the team’s win Friday night over the Utah Jazz, Popovich broke Don Nelson’s record to become the NBA coach with the most regular-season victories under his belt: 1,336.

After starting his career with the Spurs as an assistant coach from 1988-92, Popovich went to the Golden State Warriors for two seasons as an assistant coach under Nelson – who introduced the San Antonio signal caller to the well-known play cards featured on the NFTs.

Each of the 1,336 animated NFTs feature a random combination of five hand-drawn plays from Popovich along with the five Spurs court designs that have served as the floor for each of his 26 seasons in San Antonio.

Iconic Spurs plays drawn up by San Antonio’s leader like “Loop Shields” and “Lock and Lob” are combined with classic courts like the “Spurs Icon” and “Original Spurs Fiesta Logo” with Coach Pop’s signature included on each NFT.

In honor of Popovich’s five titles, the first 5 of 1,336 will stand alone as distinct one-of-one NFTs that will feature a completely unique play and court combination.

These special five NFTs will be auctioned off to the highest bidder and will also include the original hard copy of the play card, hand-drawn and autographed by Popovich, along with a unique in-person VIP Spurs experience at a game in San Antonio next season.

The play cards are synonymous with Popovich’s legendary head-coaching career, a system introduced to him as an assistant with the Goldem State Warriors in the 1990s under Nelson himself.

The remaining NFTs will cost $250, and will be available on the marketplace OpenSea.