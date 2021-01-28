Taskmo bags $1.4 Million funding from Quess Corp.

Taskmo is a Bengaluru-based task fulfilment platform that offers on-demand services to organisations and enterprises that seek to outsource tasks to gig workers. Recently, the Business-to-Business company has announced to have raised USD 1.4 million from one of the country’s largest private-sector employer, Quess Corp.

The gig-based start-up, Taskmo was founded by Naveen Ram and Prashant Janadri back in 2017 which was operated by the name ‘FeedMyPockets’ until 2020. The company is the forefront of providing temporary staffing solutions with extra manpower or workforce for branding, marketing and promotional tasks.

When asked about the latest funding, the company mentioned utilising this latest infusion of funds to further expand its infrastructure, product portfolio and userbase. In addition to this, the capital will be used to support the start-up’s 300% Year-on-Year growth and to enhance its presence across all pin-codes in the country.

Furthermore, this investment made by Quess Corp. marks the Bengaluru-based service provider’s first input in the Indian task-based gig economy. The company mentioned in a press release that Taskmo diversifies Quess’s current portfolio of Human Resource services to make it the country’s first platform that leverages task-based service model to provide skilled gig workers that work under on-demand, temporary and permanent work models, as mentioned in a report by Economic Times.

On-demand services are the key to future consumer convenience and Taskmo along with Quess Corp. is aiming to become the market leader in India’s digital gig economy. The company aims at making job accessibility a ‘fundamental right’ for Indians and this vision has successfully onboarded more than 250 companies that have signed up with Taskmo.

In an official statement, Suraj Moraje, Group Chief Executive Officer at Quess Corp. says, “Task-based work models are here to stay, and will augment existing labour models. This investment will add to Quess’ growing digital arsenal, alongside WorQ, Qjobs and MarQet. We are excited to be accelerating this young and visionary team and look forward to winning together.”

“We are excited about partnering with the country’s largest private-sector employer. We believe Taskmo’s digital-first approach combined with Quess’ scale will form a formidable force in digital workforce management. This partnership marks a pivotal point in our journey towards making access to jobs a fundamental right for every Indian and inspires us to work doubly hard.”, says Prashant Janadri, Co-founder, Taskmo.

Having said that, Taskmo uses a proprietary algorithm to train its employees, match them with a preferred task list and deploy gig workers to work on a temporary or permanent or on-demand basis. Taskmo is available on the web and Google PlayStore for those who wish to avail its task-based services.