What You Need To Know About Offshore Injury Lawyers

What is an offshore injury?

As it name suggests, offshore injury is what they call the damage or harm an offshore worker has obtained while working. Because of working conditions that are more hazardous compare to land-based quarters, offshore occupations are more prone to severe injuries — not to mention that these are in vessels far away from the lands, which means treatments for these injuries are limited.

There are different types of offshore injuries that can be caused by unfortunate accidents and workplace conditions. Here are a few examples:

Bone injuries Spinal cord injuries Brain injuries Amputations Burns Lung damage Lacerations Exposure to toxic chemicals

There are also laws in the United States that protect offshore maritime workers’ rights if they obtained severe injuries while at work. In general, these laws grants compensation, medical assistance, and other benefits to offshore workers who have gained fatal injuries while on the job, which may have caused them long-term disability. If the injury leads to a worker’s death, these acts provide compensation, assistance, and benefits to the victim’s family. A few of these laws are as follows:

The Longshore Harbor and Workers’ Compensation Act (LHWCA) The Jones Act The General Maritime Law Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act Death on the High Seas Act

Why hire offshore injury lawyers?

Offshore work accident lawyers are guaranteed to have enough knowledge and experience in handling offshore injury cases. Since these cases are far different from usual accidents that happen on land and are covered by specific laws, a personal injury lawyer with expertise in maritime cases and corresponding laws is the best choice.

Hiring offshore injury lawyers can help you win your case and secure the compensation and medical assistance you and your family need. You must acquire all the vital pieces of evidence and documents that can support your claim and prove the damages — photos, medical certificates, statements, medical bills, etc. Your offshore injury lawyer will then build a solid case that will prove the management or employer’s negligence caused your injury.