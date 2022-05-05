Tata Digital Recruits Top Executive from Swiggy

Subsidiary of one of India’s largest conglomerates, Tata, Tata Digital, is continuing their streak of poaching top brass from other Indian start-ups as this time, Mr. Shivcharan Pulugurtha has been head hunted successfully from the e-commerce food and groceries delivery app, Swiggy.

He had the role of VP of Swiggy, the second highest position at the company. He supervised and kept an eye on the deliveries of ordered items. He was hired by the company three years ago, back in 2019.

He is now expected to have a wider impact at his new company where he will also be bestowed with more responsibilities. Tata is a conglomerate which has dipped their feet into almost every market in the Indian industry. Mr. Pulugurtha will therefore be managing almost every aspect of the conglomerate from the digital side of it.

Both companies have been contacted asking for a statement but neither have replied and have chosen to stay private for the time being.

Tata has now delved deep into the world of digitisation with their new Tata Neu app which they have been marketing heavily over the past few weeks. If you watch the IPL which is sponsored by Tata, you wouldn’t go minute without seeing the words ‘Tata Neu’ being shown on screen.

The new app the company has released is a consolidated application which encompasses almost all the services that the Tata conglomerate has to offer. Westside, Croma, Air India, Big Basket, Starbucks India, 1MG, Tata CliQ, Air Asia, are all part of the Tata family and you can avail their services and products on that one single consolidated application. Whether you want to purchase your regular groceries, or important medication, purchase casual clothes, or book flight tickets, they can all be done on this one single application.

This helps the users as well as they do not need to download a whole host of apps on their smart phones which just be a waste of space and such a clutter. A super app like this has not been done before in India and Tata are determined to get it right considering how much they invested in the app and the amount of marketing and publicity they have done for it.

Mr. Pulugurtha is now the 8th top executive that has been head hunted from another Indian based start-up. Whether they are doing this to weaken other companies in the industry or to just strengthen their own, we do not know, but Tata has been making waves in the Indian industry over the past few years as they aim to be the biggest conglomerate in the country.