Tata Group Closes In On Deal to Become the First Indian iPhone Manufacturer

India’s Largest Conglomerate, Tata Group, is on the verge of acquiring a factory from an Apple Inc. supplier, with the goal of venturing into iPhone assembly. Sources familiar with the matter reveal that the agreement is expected to be finalized by August. This landmark deal would make Tata Group the first local company to enter the iPhone manufacturing industry. The factory in question is owned by Wistron Corp. and is situated in the southern state of Karnataka. The acquisition, valued at over $600 million, comes after a year-long negotiation process.

A New Era: Tata Group’s Foray into iPhone Assembly

Tata Group’s acquisition of the Wistron Corp. factory signals a significant milestone for the Indian conglomerate. With the facility employing more than 10,000 workers, who currently assemble the latest iPhone 14 model, Tata Group will now take charge of iPhone production in India.

Commitment to Growth: Wistron’s Financial Incentives and Tata’s Promise

To secure state-backed financial incentives, Wistron has committed to shipping iPhones worth a minimum of $1.8 billion from the factory throughout the fiscal year until March 2024. Additionally, the company plans to triple the workforce at the plant by the next year. Tata Group has affirmed its dedication to honoring these commitments as Wistron exits the iPhone business in India.

Industry Voices Remain Silent

Spokespersons for Tata, Wistron, and Apple have chosen not to comment on the impending deal and its implications.

Apple’s Endeavors to Diversify Manufacturing

Apple’s inclusion of an Indian iPhone in its product lineup signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to diversify its manufacturing beyond China. By expanding its technology production in India, Apple aims to reduce its reliance on a single manufacturing base. Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp., two of Apple’s key Taiwanese suppliers, have also taken steps to ramp up their local production.

India’s Growing Manufacturing Landscape

India has witnessed substantial growth in domestic manufacturing since Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced government programs with attractive financial incentives to stimulate production and employment. As a result of China’s Covid-related lockdowns and escalating tensions with the United States, Apple has been actively seeking alternatives to Chinese manufacturing. The entry of an Indian company into iPhone production could prove to be a significant boost for Prime Minister Modi’s vision of challenging China’s position as the global manufacturing hub. Moreover, it may encourage other international electronics brands to consider India as a viable production destination, reducing their dependence on China.

Tata Group: Forging New Paths in Electronics Production

As a 155-year-old conglomerate, Tata Group boasts a diverse portfolio ranging from salt to tech services. In recent years, the company has ventured into electronics production and e-commerce, exploring relatively new territories for the Tata family. In fact, Tata Group is already manufacturing iPhone chassis, the metal backbone of the device, at its expansive factory in Tamil Nadu state. Furthermore, the group has expressed ambitions in the chipmaking sector, as confirmed by Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

In conclusion, Tata Group’s imminent acquisition of Wistron Corp.’s factory is set to revolutionize the Indian manufacturing landscape, as it positions itself as the first Indian company to manufacture iPhones. With this strategic move, Tata Group showcases its commitment to growth and diversification in the electronics industry. As India strengthens its position as a manufacturing powerhouse, the impact of this development on the global manufacturing landscape remains to be seen.

