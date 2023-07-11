Egypt Struggles with skyrocketing inflation as Bitcoin’s popularity soars

Egypt struggles with skyrocketing inflation and finds itself grappling with mounting economic challenges. Meanwhile, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is gaining popularity among Egyptians seeking a hedge against economic uncertainty as it approaches a record high in the country. The Egyptian Statistics Bureau reported that Egypt experienced a remarkable surge in its annual inflation rate, reaching 36.8% in June. This marked a staggering 33.7% increase compared to May’s inflation rate, breaking previous records. Moreover, the Bitcoin exchange rate in Egypt is nearing the record high established in November 2021.

Egyptian Pound experiences a sharp decline while Bitcoin approaches its all-time high

Egypt is currently contending with a concerning rise in inflation rates, as indicated by recent figures. In June, the annual inflation rate soared to 36.8%. This situation has led to challenges for citizens, including increased food prices, a depreciating currency, higher fuel expenses, and a growing fiscal deficit. Comparing the present circumstances to June 2022, when the inflation rate stood at 14.7%, Egypt’s cost of goods and services in Egypt has more than doubled.

Based on the most recent exchange rates, the Egyptian pound (EGP) experienced a significant decline against the U.S. dollar in the first half of 2023. Since December 26, 2003, the EGP has lost 80.25% of its value compared to the dollar, with 42.09% of that decrease occurring within the past five years. Moreover, since the beginning of 2023, the currency has depreciated by nearly 20% against the U.S. dollar. In addition to these economic changes, the inflation rate in Egypt has reached its highest level since 1958.

Inflation Crisis and Bitcoin Exchange Rate in Egypt

To address the inflation crisis, the Egyptian government has implemented measures such as reducing state expenditure. The Central Bank of Egypt also raised the benchmark bank rate four times in 2022. Despite the notable increase in inflation within Egypt, the exchange rate between the Egyptian pound (EGP) and Bitcoin (BTC) suggests that BTC is approaching a record high. The present exchange rate is close to the all-time high observed in November 2021, when BTC surpassed one million EGP per unit. As of July 10, 2023, the exchange rate stands at 936,506 EGP per Bitcoin.

The citizens of Egypt have been greatly affected by the persistent currency crisis and widespread inflation. In April, a family from Egypt expressed to the Wall Street Journal that they were barely coping with this crisis and were facing food shortages. To address the challenging inflationary circumstances, the government revealed a strategy on January 16, 2023, to offer discounted bread to low-income Egyptians who have been hit hardest by the economic turmoil, aiming to alleviate the impact of severe inflation.

Government data reveals that approximately 30% of the Egyptian population resides below the poverty threshold. In an effort to address their economic challenges, Egyptian policymakers have been actively seeking aid from international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Starting in 2016, Egypt has benefited from several financial assistance packages provided by the IMF. The most recent of these packages, a $3 billion loan, was sanctioned by the IMF in December 2022.

Egypt struggles with skyrocketing inflation, a depreciating currency, and a currency crisis. These conditions have significantly affected the livelihoods of Egyptian citizens, leading to hardships and struggles to meet basic needs. The government has taken measures to address the situation, such as reducing state spending and implementing initiatives like selling discounted bread to low-income Egyptians. However, the road to economic stability remains difficult, requiring sustained efforts and strategic interventions. It is crucial for the government and relevant stakeholders to continue working towards alleviating the burden on citizens and restoring economic stability for the nation’s well-being.

