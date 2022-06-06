Tata Motors to supply India’s largest EV-fleet order from BluSmart Mobility

Tata Motors signs an agreement on World Environment Day with BluSmart Mobility. The country’s largest fully electric ride-hailing company ordered India’s largest EV-fleet order. The Indian automaker will be delivering 10,000 Xpres-T electric vehicles to the ride-hailing company.

Tata Motors will start the deliveries of Xpress-T soon. This order will be in addition to the 3,500 Xpres-T electric vehicles by the company last year in October. These vehicles will provide commuters with an option to minimize their carbon footprint. The company did not disclose any dates on which the order will be executed.

The price of the vehicles starts at Rs.10.58 lakh for the base variant. There are two trims options available. According to analysts, the order value is around Rs. 1,058 crore. It is most likely that such huge order would be delivered within two or three years of the time period to the ride-hailing company. Managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shailesh Chandra talked about the deal. Said, “Tata Motors is taking active steps towards rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us.” The Xpress-T vehicle has optimal battery size and also has fast charging capacity. It is already known to have set benchmarks according to the company.

The EV fleet

BluSmart has a $50 million series A fund with which they will have a “super-charged to rapidly expand across Delhi-National Capital Region and metro cities.” It was said by Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founder, BluSmart Mobility. So far, the ride-hailing company covered 50 million clean kilometers and completed 1.6 million zero-emission rides. Jaggi said, “We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India – from the country’s largest fully-electric ride-hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs. With increasing fleet size, we are leading India on the path to reliable, sustainable, and zero-emission mobility and also creating more inclusive and economic opportunities for driver-partners.”

Last year in July, Tata Motors launched the Xpres brand. It was for customers looking out for electric vehicles. Xpres-T is the first vehicle under this brand. This vehicle is based on the pre-facelift of the vehicle Tigor EV. The two range points that are available are – 165 km and 213 km. The automaker claims that the vehicle battery had a high energy density of 21.5-kilowatt hour (kWh). The battery can be charged at 0-80 percent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes. Any 15-ampere plug point can be used to charge the vehicle, as it is convenient and available.