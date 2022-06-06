Apple iMac Pro 2022, MacBook Pro 2022 featuring Apple Silicon launched

Apple has nearly completed the shift from Intel-based Macs to Apple Silicon. The only device remaining based on an Intel CPU is the iMac Pro, and Apple is likely to introduce or at least tease the new iMac Pro based on the Apple Silicon processor.

Apple is expected to provide details about the next-generation iMac Pro, which will most likely be based on the most powerful Apple silicon. During WWDC 2022, the business will also show off the next-generation software for Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and Mac, in addition to the new iMac.

Leaked details about Apple iMac Pro 2022

The iMac Pro 2022 is intended to be the most powerful Mac, based on Apple’s flagship Silicon CPU. Apple’s future desktop computer is also rumored to have a fresh design and to be somewhat larger than the Apple Mac Studio.

The RAM and storage of the iMac Pro 2022, like all new Macs based on Apple silicon, will not be upgradeable and will be tied to the hardware itself. According to current standards, the high-end iMac might have up to 128GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD.

Together with the Apple Silicon-powered iMac Pro, the firm is expected to release the next-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 and the Macbook Air 2022, both of which will include a redesigned design, MagSafe charging capability, and an upgraded display with a notch on top. These new MacBooks are also likely to arrive in a variety of colors.

What else for Apple WWDC 2022

Apple is likely to unveil a plethora of announcements during the WWDC 2022 event. In addition to software announcements, it might possibly reveal new hardware. However, the anticipated Apple AR/MR glasses are unlikely to be unveiled at the presentation.

The key OS upgrades, such as new iOS and iPadOS versions, are likely to improve numerous areas, such as health and alerts, with a low emphasis on a cosmetic makeover. During the WWDC 2022 conference, Apple will formally reveal the development of iOS 16. This version of iOS is expected to run a variety of iPhones, ranging from the iPhone 7 through the forthcoming iPhone 14 series.

Following the announcement, the corporation is also anticipated to release a beta version of the same. In addition, iOS 16 is likely to introduce a plethora of new capabilities to certain iPhone models, including an Always-On display. Lock screen widgets will be available, as seen on Android smartphones. Notably, this will be the first time the functionality appears on iOS. According to reports, there will also be a new wallpaper format and further changes to the Messages app.

According to reports, Apple may include enhanced multitasking features with resizable app windows in iPadOS 16. This is anticipated to allow users to run numerous programs concurrently. With the latest iteration, the corporation may also issue a new upgrade to the watchOS.

The forthcoming macOS update could make Widgets more useful by allowing them to be used as program icons or desktop files. This will keep them from being buried in the Notification Center, where they will be useless. Let’s hope Apple solves this issue in the upcoming macOS release.

Apple WWDC 2022 Live Streaming Details

The WWDC 2022 event will begin at 10:30 p.m. tonight and will be broadcast live on Apple’s official website, YouTube, Twitter, and other social media channels. The business is expected to show us iOS 16, iPadOS 16, new macOS, new tvOS, and watchOS 9 at the event.

This software will also be provided in early beta form for developers to test their applications and games for future software updates. The final stable edition of this software will be made accessible to everyone in October, coinciding with the release of the next-generation iPhone.

