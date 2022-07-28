Tata Steel signs an MoU with Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between industry giants Tata Steel and Aarav Unmanned System (AUS) for drone-based mining solutions for effective mine management. This collaboration’s main objective is to cooperatively develop and provide integrated, sustainable solutions that are focused on the effectiveness, security, and efficiency of open cast mining operations.

The announcement came in the afternoon of Wednesday, 27th July in an open company statement. “Tata Steel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS), a Bangaluru-based startup, providing end-to-end drone solutions… for effective mine management.”, read the company’s official statement.

The statement also read, “Tata Steel will also work jointly with AUS to provide exclusive drone-based solutions including mine analytics and geo-technical mapping to Tata Steel group companies across various stocks and mining locations in India. ”

Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) is a startup with headquarters in Bengaluru that offers complete drone management solutions. This isn’t the first time Aarav Unmanned Systems and Tata Steel have collaborated over industry projects.

The Vice President of Raw Materials at Tata Steel D. B. Sundara Ramam spoke on the subject. He said, “We are excited to work with AUS again, this time for a longer duration and with a broader vision of sustainable development. Drone survey enabled digitalisation and other technology will assist in gathering impactful and actionable insights. We see enormous potential in redefining core mining processes such as exploration and mine planning using drone data and adequate analytics,”

“Tata Steel’s trust in us to create end-to-end solutions jointly with them, for the domestic and global mining industry, directly reflects on the vision we share and openness of a behemoth like Tata Steel to partner with a startup to derive the most effective solution.”, commented Vipul Singh, the founder and CEO of Aarav Unmanned System.

Tata Steel, a significant mining company, had outlined its aim to become a key participant in digitalizing its mining operations throughout the value chain a couple of years ago. Real-time data and data analytics allow for the development of targeted strategies. Visualization and decision matrix tools are also provided to help predict failure. Scheduling and material flow can also be optimised, and the capability of beneficiation plants can be increased through online monitoring of quality data. Through real-time monitoring of equipment, plant, and operator performance as well as sweating of capital-intensive mining equipment, it also aids in increasing productivity.