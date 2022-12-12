TCS faces lawsuit in the US alleging discriminatory hiring practices, violation of visa norms

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest software exporter has been sued by one of its former employees, who accused that the IT firm discriminates against non-South Asian and non-Indian applicants and employees.

The lawsuit claims that TCS has a systematic pattern of discriminating against non-South Asian and non-Indian applicants and employees “with respect to hiring, staffing, benching, termination, and promotion decisions,” and that this policy is implemented top-down at the company.

This is not the first time that the Indian software company has been charged with such a lawsuit. A similar lawsuit was filed in 2015, which the company won in 2018. At the time, the jury concluded that TCS did not have a “pattern or practice” of discriminating against non-South Asian workers.

The complainant, Shawn Katz, worked for the company for nine years before being let go. The case was filed by him in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on December 7.

A class action lawsuit refers to people who have suffered the same or similar injury; however, Katz says the exact number of members of this proposed class action lawsuit is not known and can be found out using TCS’ records.

