TCS plans more research hubs in Europe

This week, Indian software company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stated that it plans to further boost its presence in Europe. It stated that it wants to expand by setting up many more research hubs in the continent soon. The technology chief of the Indian tech giant confirmed the new to concerned reporters.

Notably, Europe accounted for approximately a third of the software company’s annual revenue in 2022 which was of $25.7 billion in its past financial year. It is rather evident that the continent has proven to be one of TCS’s fastest growing regions.

Last year, the software company launched its very first co-innovation and advanced research centre in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Mainly, TCS’s aim was to work with its clients to take up newer, advanced technologies like electric vehicles and that of 5G. Ananth Krishnan, the Chief Technology Officer of TCS gave the assurance that several more such facilities are in the works. The company plans to get them established in the coming few years.

“There will be many more such facilities that we will be looking at over the next few years,” said CTO K Ananth Krishnan.

Moreover, reports stated how the Indian tech giant is also in talks with telecom companies across the continent to deploy newer technologies. TCS essentially wants to set up advanced technologies such as private 5G networks in Europe.

Additionally, Tata Consultancy Services is working with clients on technology in order to enable owners of electric vehicle fleet the facility to charge at night. Mainly, when the price of electricity is relatively lesser, and the sell back spare capacity to the grid at the time of peak hours at higher prices.

Chief Technology Officer Krishnan stated how the company was ‘brainstorming with the CEOs’ of various companies that are responsible for operating ‘large fleets of vehicles.’ He mainly pointed to the likes of the logistics firms who are looking to gradually shift to electric delivery vans.

In May 2021, TCS went on to launch the ‘TCS Pace Port’ in Amsterdam, Netherlands, a research centre aimed at helping customers adequately navigate ‘their growth and transformation journeys.’

At the time, the company stated how TCS Pace Port Amsterdam would serve as a hub for teams of TCS to co-innovate with customers in Europe. Mainly, to guide them through the definition, discovery, refinement and delivery phases of innovation. This research centre was the third co-innovation centre by TCS, following the ones in Tokyo and New York.