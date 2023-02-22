Teaser Revealed for upcoming OnePlus Concept Phone 2023!

After launching the latest new OnePlus 11 5G flagship and the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone, then we have new updates about the new Concept phone which will be making its way to launch soon! It’s none other than the new OnePlus 11 Concept Phone.

Speaking more specifically about the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone, it has been reported that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus plans to reveal their brand-new, specially designed concept model at the next Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will be hosted in Barcelona in the coming week.

The good news is that, according to recent reports, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already released a fresh official teaser, which provides us a glimpse of the device’s novel back design, which has an icy blue pipeline.

In truth, the new OnePlus 7 series’ Concept phone was also introduced at a prior time. This is not the first time we have seen the new OnePlus Concept phone. If you’re curious about the features that the upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept Phone will offer, keep reading. Well, we have all the information you need to know about this new Concept phone right here. Check out to learn more:

OnePlus 11 Concept Phone – Complete Details

According to a recent design update about the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone, the business chose to include a pipeline-icey appearance in place of a striking and futuristic unibody glass design. Also, it appears that the business will use a novel transparent design that will enable you to benefit from the lighting impact.

Can the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone truly rival other smartphones? It’s not the first time that we’ve seen a brand-new smartphone with an original design; in fact, we’ve seen the new Nothing Phone (1) before, which also had a glyph interface with a distinctive design on the back. This is an official tweet from OnePlus’s official Twitter account to offer you a quick overview of the new Concept phone.

What else we can expect from the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone?

Talking more about this new OnePlus 11 Concept Phone, here it’s been said that the company is actually now working on testing this new concept phone but still there is no update that claims whether will this new Concept 11 phone will be made to the way to the public or not.

But, if you are waiting to see this smartphone, then you will be able to see this smartphone getting its spotlight on the upcoming MWC event which will be scheduled between the 27th of February and the 2nd of March.