Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to come with a bigger cover display, says leaks

Korean giant, Samsung, plans to launch its new Z Flip smartphone in 2023. It’s none other than the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone. If you have been passionate about the new Flippable smartphone, then here we have got you covered with all the new updates regarding the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone for this year.

As per the latest reports, it’s been said that the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone will be launched in the third recent quarter of 2023. Here we have got you covered with all the updates you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Latest Leaks and Rumors

Speaking of this phone in more detail, Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, has been the source of the most recent leaks and speculations regarding the new Flip 5 smartphone, so we can say that choosing this new Flip phone will be a smart decision on your own.

According to the most recent rumors, this new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone will be introduced as a direct rival to the Flip phone from the Oppo Find N2. Also, we believe that Samsung’s rationale for including a larger cover display was to provide the Find N2 Flip phone, which already has a larger cover display, a more complete offering. What size display will the cover be on the next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone? It is stated that the new flip phone cover display will be bigger than the current 3.26-inch display and would likely measure close to 4.5 inches.

The new flippable phone will receive a greater update if we look at the predecessor model and compare it to the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone since the earlier model had a larger 1.9-inch out display. Its 1.9-inch display, however, was only big enough to read text messages. With the Z Flip 5 model, however, you will be able to do more, including reply to texts and utilize a few native applications without having to open the phone.

What else we can expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone?

Besides featuring a bigger cover display, we also have updates that claim that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be making its way to release in the upcoming Unpacked event for 2023 which will be probably scheduled in the August of 2023.

We have a few updates about the specification where it’s been said that the Korean giant will be going with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and on the front side we will be getting a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED panel which will be splitting a peak resolution of up to Full HD and also you will be getting a smoother and faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz.